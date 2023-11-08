St. Louis’ Advice to Canadiens Shows He’s a Great Coach

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is asked what advice he gives to his young players. Without hesitating for much more than a second or two, he offers five pieces of advice. Including the idea that his team should embrace the ups and downs of their careers and find the balance between not taking everything so seriously, he clearly understands what it’s like to be in their shoes, not that long removed from his own on-ice career.
As an old guy who’s approaching 80 years of age, a former teacher, and a former coach who cares about people specifically, I found the advice heartwarming. Mostly perhaps because it’s so parental. In fact, St. Louis notes that, while some of his players are older than others, to him they are all kids. And, he cares for them just as if they were his own kids. Interesting approach for a coach, from my perspective.
He’s certainly not the kind of coach who’d play mind games with his players as so many seem to do these days. [As an aside, that seems especially true for those who are ironically called “no-nonsense” coaches.]
Looking at the advice St. Louis offered to his players this one-minute video says about why he’s a good and highly motivating coach to these players.
Part One: Head Coach Martin St. Louis’ Advice to Younger Players
Advice #1: Control What You Can
St. Louis emphasizes the importance of focusing on the elements within a player’s control. This advice encourages players to avoid getting overwhelmed by external factors and to concentrate on their own actions and decisions.
Advice #2: Don’t Take Yourself So Seriously
He advises young players not to worry about themselves too much or burden themselves with excessive pressure and seriousness. While acknowledging the seriousness of their profession, he believes in maintaining a balanced perspective by not taking everything too seriously.
Advice #3: It’s Not Failure, It’s a Lesson
St. Louis reframes setbacks as opportunities for learning rather than failures. This perspective promotes resilience and growth. It is also a positive growth mindset focus because it highlights that every challenge or mistake is a chance to improve.
Advice #4: Move On from Bad Days
St. Louis advises players to quickly move past bad days or challenging moments. Dwelling on past failures can be counterproductive. Specifically, if one wants to improve, it’s important to maintain a forward-looking mindset.
Advice #5: Focus on the Present
St. Louis underscores the significance of staying in the moment. Being fully engaged in the present allows players to perform at their best and not be distracted by past regrets or future worries. I used to have a great friend who once told me about his personal rule about time management. He said that his rule about time management was “Wherever you are, be there 100%.”
Part Two: Impressions of Martin St. Louis as a Coach and Person
From the video, it’s easy to tell that Coach St. Louis is a compassionate and supportive coach. His advice reflects his commitment to the full development of his players. He also cares about them, not only as athletes but as humans.
In the way he speaks respectfully about his players, several of his personal characteristics stand out.
Personal Characteristic #1: St. Louis Is Positive and Encouraging
St. Louis’ advice is intrinsically positive. He seeks to inspire players to overcome challenges with a growth mindset. This reflects his ability to motivate and support players through both ups and downs.
Personal Characteristic #2: St. Louis Has a Focus on Learning
His emphasis on learning from experiences rather than dwelling on failures shows his dedication to player development. He fosters an environment where mistakes are seen as opportunities for growth.
Personal Characteristic #3: St. Louis Encourages Resilience and Mental Toughness
St. Louis promotes resilience and mental toughness by encouraging players to move forward and not let bad days define them. This shows his commitment to building strong, adaptable athletes.
Personal Characteristic #4: St. Louis Is Present-Centered
By highlighting the importance of staying focused on the present, St. Louis reveals his mindfulness approach. He values players being fully engaged in their current tasks and not being weighed down by past regrets or future anxieties.
Personal Characteristic #5: St. Louis Is a Fatherly Figure
St. Louis believes coaching is similar to parenting. He expresses a deep level of care and responsibility for his players. This humanistic and nurturing approach demonstrates his genuine concern for their well-being, both on and off the ice.
The Bottom Line for St. Louis as the Canadiens’ Coach
In summary, Head Coach Martin St. Louis provides valuable life lessons alongside his coaching guidance, creating a supportive and nurturing environment for his players. His advice reflects his commitment to their overall development as individuals and athletes.
