NHL All-Star Selection: Oilers 5 Legit Candidates for 2024 Game

The NHL is poised to reveal its initial roster selection of All-Stars on Thursday. As Chris Johnston pointed out in a tweet, there will be one representative from each team. That poses a challenge for clubs with some potent offensive firepower, including the Edmonton Oilers, who have at least five legitimate candidates for 2024 selection.

With one player chosen from each of the 32 teams — a rule that has sparked early debate and criticism among fans — the league’s commitment to ensuring representation from every team is not universally loved. For the Oilers, it means one of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard, or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won’t be going. Possibly two won’t be, maybe even three.

That’s insane when you think about the fact the 2024 NHL All-Star selection process should included at least two or three of the Oilers candidates.

For the Oilers, boasting five potential candidates, the looming question centers on potential snubs. Undoubtedly, Connor McDavid is going. He’s still the best player in the world and he was asked to completely reshape the All-Star Skills Competition. Given his unparalleled talent and marketability, he’s a must.

2024 NHL All-Star Selection Oilers candidates

Zach Hyman’s outstanding performance this season places him in contention for an All-Star nod. Leading the Oilers in goals. He would be a first-time All-Star selection and there might not be a player on the team more deserving. He’s going on three seasons in Edmonton, each year being a career year over the previous one.

Another potential first-time All-Star, Evan Bouchard’s emergence as a Norris Trophy contender makes a compelling case for him. Leading the team’s defensive core in production, he ranks fourth in scoring among defensemen in the NHL. He may wind up with 85-90 points by the time the season is over.

Leon Draisaitl, a premier center, boasts an impressive record with 42 points in 35 games, making him a strong candidate for the All-Star roster. He’s been there before, and like McDavid, should probably always be in the conversation. He’s an elite center in the NHL and has been for the past four seasons.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, often overlooked, presents a compelling case with lethal contributions on the power play and special teams.

The impending announcement will reveal which Oilers secure a coveted spot and who faces the disappointment of being left out. Then, with only 12 spots left from the fan voting, there’s a good chance most of these Oilers won’t be going.

