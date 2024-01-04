Insider Says 5 Devils Options Available in Deadline Goalie Trade

When it comes to a search for a goaltender, no team is as active as the New Jersey Devils. As the NHL Trade Deadline approaches, speculation swirls around the Devils and their current goaltending situation. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided valuable insights on the challenging trade market dynamics during an interview with the NHL Network. The Devils want to do something, but a deal won’t be easy to come by.
Friedman highlighted the recent efforts of the Toronto Maple Leafs, emphasizing the high cost associated with acquiring goaltenders in the current market. He noted that they tried to offer a low-round pick and we’re essentially told to take a hike. Teams holding surplus goaltenders are well aware of their advantageous position, making trades a costly endeavor for interested parties.
Addressing potential options for the Devils, Friedman delved into several goaltenders.
What Goalies Are Out There For the Devils to Choose From?
Friedman started with John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks. He noted that acquiring Gibson would likely involve the additional challenge of cap retention, with the Ducks holding leverage in negotiations. He added that GM Pat Verbeek is a tough negotiator and no one will have an easy time making this deal.
Moving to Jacob Markstrom, Friedman highlighted the hurdle of Markstrom’s no-move clause, requiring the goaltender’s approval for any potential trade. Elvis Merzlikins emerged as an available option, but his $5.4 million cap hit and inconsistent performance in Columbus pose challenges in negotiations.
Jake Allen, with one more year on his deal, is also available, but Montreal’s stringent asking price reflects their position of strength in the market. Kaapo Kähkönen, an unrestricted free agent after this season, intrigued Friedman, with solid underlying numbers despite San Jose’s struggles. However, Kähkönen’s lack of experience in handling playoff expectations raised concerns.
There Is No Easy Out for the Devils, But There Are Options
During the interview, it was emphasized that the Devils, a team that showcased promise last season but currently faces defensive challenges, needs to do something. With the fifth-highest goals allowed per game, the goaltending issues pose a significant obstacle to the team’s consistency and success.
Friedman also believes the Devils aren’t limiting their trade search to a goalie. He thinks there is a chance they acquire a defenseman. Noah Hanifin has been linked in previous conversations.
