Maple Leafs and Tavares Looking for Number on a Pay Cut Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have opened contract talks with captain John Tavares as they look to find a deal that works for both sides. While the negotiations are still in the early stages, the focus is on finding a suitable pay cut from Tavares’ current $11 million annual average value (AAV).
According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, discussions between the Leafs and Tavares’ agent, Pat Brisson, have been ongoing, but nothing is imminent. Both sides are keen to keep the relationship going, with Tavares expressing a clear desire to stay in Toronto long-term. However, with other major contracts to consider—most notably Mitch Marner’s pending free agency—the Leafs aren’t in a rush to finalize an extension.
Finding the right number will be key and the conversations seem to be revolving around how much of a pay cut Tavares is willing to take to stay.
Tavares, who has been a consistent offensive contributor, put up 65 points (29 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games last season and remains an important leader in the locker room. He’s also deeply rooted in the Toronto community, raising his family in his hometown and recently handing over the captaincy to Auston Matthews.
For now, both sides are taking a patient approach. While Tavares has made it clear that he wants to remain in Toronto, the Maple Leafs are balancing his extension against the need to allocate money elsewhere. If the two sides can find common ground, it is speculated both sides will get a deal done. If they are worlds apart on what is seen as fair, this could drag out.
For now, the Leafs and Tavares are both open to extending the relationship. The number is where things will get intriguing.
