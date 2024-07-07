Is Running Back the Core Four a Maple Leafs No-Brainer?

Under the guidance of General Manager Brad Treliving, the Toronto Maple Leafs have experienced a whirlwind of changes in their lineup and organization over the past year. Ken Campbell, a respected analyst from the Hockey News, points out that almost every facet of the team has been restructured. Yet, the core quartet of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares remains untouched.

This steadfast commitment to the Core Four has sparked considerable debate among hockey analysts. On the one hand, Treliving’s strategic draft picks, free-agent signings, and in-season trades have injected fresh talent and depth into the team. On the other hand, the continued reliance on the same star forwards raises questions about the team’s long-term strategy and salary cap management.

Related: No Surprise if Maple Leafs Nikita Grebyonkin Gets NHL Games

Significant Changes for the Maple Leafs

In the video, Campbell highlighted the significant changes implemented by Brad Treliving to reshape the Maple Leafs. The team welcomed a new coach, Craig Berube, and himself as the new GM. Those changes aimed to bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy. This new leadership dynamic will influence the strategic direction and the team’s morale.

Treliving also made significant adjustments to the bottom six forwards, enhancing depth and support to address a critical area of need. The defense core has been overhauled with new players and strategies, strengthening the team’s backbone. The Maple Leafs also took a bold and risky move by betting on two inexperienced goalies to carry them through the coming regular season. This decision could either pay off spectacularly or backfire, but it reflects Treliving’s willingness to take calculated risks in pursuit of success.

Ekman Larsson and Anthony Stolarz are new to the Maple Leafs.

Despite these substantial changes, the team’s forward core remains the same. This decision has been a point of contention, with many analysts and fans outside Toronto arguing that the salary cap allocation is heavily skewed, with too much invested in these four forwards. While other teams balance their investment in star players with key positions like goalies and defensemen, Toronto focuses predominantly on their forward lineup.

Is the Lack of Change in the Core Four a No-Brainer?

Despite the substantial changes throughout the team, the forward core remains the same, with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares forming the team’s backbone. This decision has sparked debate. However, the reason that this forward core continues could be simple. In looking for change, was it impossible to change drastically without seriously wounding the team?

At some point, the situation could’ve been so far down the road that changing anything within the team would’ve been possible without making the team much worse. As much change is desired, making the team appreciably worse simply by making a change is no solution to the dilemma. You have to go with the hand you are dealt at some point.

Sticking with the Core Four might not have been the first choice, but it might have been the best of all the other options. It might be seen as a necessity. Campbell suggests as much. He believes that the decision to keep the Core Four might not be entirely voluntary.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs plans to play out the 2024-25 NHL season.

Specifically, the team might have preferred to trade Mitch Marner, but his leverage in contract negotiations made this problematic. The team might have to wait until John Tavares’ contract ends to change this core significantly.

Looking Ahead to the Maple Leafs 2024-25 Season

Given all this, Campbell sees the Maple Leafs achieving another high-scoring season. He believes they will potentially reach 100 points or more. However, Campbell points out that the real test will come in the playoffs.

Questions about whether the core players can perform under playoff pressure will persist. Until the Core Four can lead the team to playoff success, doubts will remain about their effectiveness. The bottom line for Campbell is that the Maple Leafs have made numerous changes but retained their Core Four forwards.

As Campbell puts it, the Maple Leafs are different. But they are not necessarily better. As always, their actual test will come in the postseason.

Related: Is the Maple Leafs’ Jani Hakanpaa Gamble Klingberg 2.0?