Could Oilers Bring in a Unsigned UFA Backup on a PTO?

As NHL teams finalize training camp invites, the Edmonton Oilers could be considering a familiar name for a professional tryout (PTO): goaltender Ilya Samsonov. Oilers Nation hosts suggested the idea in a recent podcast, arguing that Samsonov could be an upgrade over Calvin Pickard at an affordable price tag.

Samsonov, 28, is still on the open market after a regression in his play. Once a promising first-round pick (22nd overall in 2015 by the Washington Capitals), he played well with the Toronto Maple Leafs until he didn’t. An arbitration process in 2023 left him emotionally drained. His stock dipped when he struggled. He went to the AHL, returned, but he was still not at the level he was once playing.

For many of those reasons, he’s not found a new home in free agency this summer. Some are wondering how and why no NHL team has given him a shot. That could mean a PTO becomes his most likely option.

Does Samsonov Make Sense for the Oilers?

Only a couple of seasons removed from a strong campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Samsonov is a player who could make a GM look quite brilliant. He posted a .919 save percentage, 2.33 goals-against average, and 27 wins in 42 starts during the 2022-23 season. If he never gets there again, then he never does. However, if a team takes a low-cost flyer on him and it works, he could be a key piece for any roster that needs more reliable goaltending.

Despite the recent struggles, some believe Samsonov could offer more upside than the Oilers’ current backup, Calvin Pickard. In fairness, Pickard has been good. He’s done everything that the Oilers could have asked of him and more. That said, Edmonton may need to test out a few ideas and potentially find an upgrade at some point this coming season.

A tryout that leads to a two-way contract isn’t the worst idea, argues Oilers Nation.

Pickard was reliable in limited action last season, but a minus-nine goals saved above expected rating suggests he may not be the most consistent long-term solution behind starter Stuart Skinner. Skinner himself had a minus-four rating, highlighting a need for more substantial support in the crease.

Given the thin goalie market and Samsonov’s pedigree, a low-risk PTO could be worth exploring for Edmonton.

