Dallas Stars
Wyatt Johnston Signs Huge 5-Yr Deal with the Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars signed Wyatt Johnston to a huge five-year extension amid a busy trade deadline day for team and the NHL.
The Dallas Stars have locked in forward Wyatt Johnston with a five-year contract extension worth $8.4 million per season. The deal, announced by both Darren Dreger and Elliotte Friedman, caps off what has been an incredibly busy day for the Stars organization. Minutes earlier, they added Mikko Rantanen via trade and signed him to an eight-year contract extension.
Johnston, 21, was drafted 23rd overall in 2021 and has quickly become one of the Stars’ most important players. A young top-line center who has quickly become an elite player when it comes to scoring chances, he drives the play for the Stars in many respects. He has also developed into a reliable top-six forward.
His new contract reflects the team’s confidence in him and their desire to lock him in for the next several seasons. The five-year deal still allows Johnston to hit free agency when the cap goes through the roof, capitalizing on his value again at the age of 26.
The Stars Are A Huge Threat in the Western Conference
The extension comes amid a major day of trades across the NHL. The Stars were a big part of that action when they made a blockbuster move to acquire superstar Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes. With Johnston locked in long-term and Rantanen joining the roster, Dallas is making an aggressive push for a Stanley Cup.
