Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand Being Traded to Florida Panthers
A last-minute trade at the deadline sees Brad Marchand going to the Florida Panthers from the Boston Bruins.
According to Elliotte Friedman, Brad Marchand might be on the move to the Florida Panthers. Friedman writes, “Last minute possibility: Hearing Brad Marchand could be traded to Florida.” Pierre LeBrun adds, “Still pending league call, but told Brad Marchand is going to Florida.”
This a huge late deal on an untraditionally less hectic trade deadline day.
One of the names everyone was watching in the final hours of the trade deadline, it wasn’t clear if the Bruins would pull the trigger on a trade. That they’ve moved him to a division rival is a huge storyline.
Marchand will bring a ton of energy to the Panthers when he returns from injury, and when you consider that he’s on the same team now as Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett. The joke is that the NHL’s rat is now in rat country. Marchand has a ton of bite and an edge and the Panthers will be no fun to play against.
The return from Florida has not yet been announced, but we’ll be sure to update the article when that news becomes public and the trade call with the NHL goes through.
Next: Wyatt Johnston Signs Huge 5-Yr Deal with the Dallas Stars
