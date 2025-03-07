Boston Bruins
Bruins’ Send Coyle to Avs for Mittelstadt: Marchand Shoe to Drop?
Charlie Coyle is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche. for Casey Mittelstadt as the Bruins and Avs make a deal. Is Brad Marchand next?
Reports, including from Fluto Shinzawa, note that Charlie Coyle is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche. Coyle leaves the Boston Bruins, and Casey Mittelstadt is going back to the Bruins. It is believed there are other pieces involved in this trade.
Pierre LeBrun added the details, noting that going to Colorado is Coyle and a 5th RD pick in 2026. Going to Boston is Mittelstadt, Wiliiam Zellers, and a 2025 2nd RD pick.
Mittelstadt hasn’t worked out as a second-line center as the Avalanche would have hoped. They acquired him in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for Bowen Byram. Rumors surrounded a possible deal to send Mittelstadt elsewhere, which was only fueled by the Brock Nelson trade from the New York Islanders to the Avalanche.
Coyle, previously with the Minnesota Wild and Bruins, has been a frequent trade target due to his versatility and experience. Mittelstadt, a skilled playmaker, adds further depth to the Bruins’ forward group. The Bruins have been busy during the deadline, but everyone is waiting for the big shoe to drop with Brad Marchand.
Does Boston Dare Move Marchand?
Adding another center has some speculating that this might be the setup move for the Bruins to move Brad Marchand at the deadline. There’s been talk between the team and the player’s camp about an extension, but nothing imminent on an extension. Of late, trade talk has picked up.
The question is, will the Bruins really trade the face of their franchise? It’s a huge risk, and it would dramatically impact the culture of that locker room.
More to come
