Oilers Have Two Key Extensions in Back Pocket Once McDavid Deal Done

Edmonton Oilers insider Bob Stauffer has suggested that the team has two important contract extensions lined up once Connor McDavid’s deal is finalized. Speaking on Oilers Now, Stauffer indicated that top-four defenseman Jake Walman could receive a six-year deal, while winger Vasily Podkolzin is expected to sign a three-year contract.

This isn’t the first time Walman’s long-term future in Edmonton has been discussed. Earlier this summer, Stauffer floated the possibility of an eight-year extension, citing changes to the CBA as a potential negotiating leverage tool the Oilers could use to lock in Walman long term. GM Stan Bowman confirmed talks with Walman’s camp and Stauffer had hinted at that time that deals for Walman, Podkolzin, and veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm would be signed around the same time as McDavid’s deal.

While that might still be accurate, those deals would likely follow once McDavid’s contract is secured.

Walman Is Key to the Oilers’ Blue Line Plans

Walman, 29, is entering the final year of a $3.4 million contract and has emerged as a reliable top-four defenseman, outplaying most of the Oilers’ blueline in last season’s playoffs. Evan Bouchard remains the star blueliner on the team, but Walman is a very useful player who could come in at an affordable price as the salary cap rises. His combination of skill, passing, and physicality makes him a key piece for Edmonton’s push during the prime years of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. He’s right around the perfect age to be in his peak during Edmonton’s window to win.

Vasily Podkolzin Oilers talks playing this season

Meanwhile, David Staples of the Edmonton Journal argues that Podkolzin, 24, has developed into a two-way winger capable of strong forechecking and backchecking, earning the nickname “Podzilla” among fans. A three-year deal provides flexibility while keeping him in the lineup alongside Draisaitl, giving the Oilers a fast, aggressive forward who can contribute offensively and physically.

Stauffer projects Walman’s six-year deal in the “sixes,” likely around $6 million per season, but it’s unclear where the Oilers value Podkolzin in terms of an AAV. Following Trent Frederic‘s eight-year extension at $3.85 million per season, nothing should be a surprise at this point. The assumption is that the Oilers see Podkolzin as a useful piece, but not necessarily a proven commodity worth giving more than a bridge deal to.

