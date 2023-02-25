Winnipeg Jets Trading for Nino Niederreiter from Predators

According to Sportsnet insider Elliottte Friedman, the Winnipeg Jets are set to acquire forward Nino Niederreiter in a trade with the Nashville Predators. An already strong team will be getting stronger if they are able to land the offensive punch Niederreiter brings. He’s got 18 goals and 28 points in 56 games for the Predators this season. He’s a multi-time 20-goal guy in the NHL.
Chris Johnston reports that the deal is still pending a trade call, but that the two sides have agreed to the deal and it should be finalized on Saturday. The Jets have $8,025,828 in current cap space, so this trade will likely not include or require salary retention from the Predators.
Niederreiter is not a rental as he has the remainder of this season, as well as next season, remaining on his $4 million x two-year contract. The Jets are looking for a player they can hang onto and make part of the roster moving forward. This is a player that will have value. The return going back to the Predators is a 2024 second-round pick. That’s a nice get for the Jets.
