Barry Trotz Set To Take Over as Predators’ GM in June

As per a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, current Nashville Predators GM, David Poile is retiring from the President of Hockey Operations & GM position, effective June 30. Taking over will be former Predators head coach Barry Trotz. Friedman says Trotz will get to work immediately, even though the official designation of him as GM won’t take place until the end of the season.
Friedman tweeted, “Big breaking story out of Nashville: after 26 years as the Predators’ architect — the most consistent presence in franchise history — David Poile is retiring from President of Hockey Operations & GM position, effective June 30. Expectation is he will remain in a consulting role.” Andy Strickland is also on top of this story and tweeted, “We talked to Barry Trotz about returning to #NHL as a GM last October. Listen below…I remember reporting his interest in Nashville GM job last June.”
There have been rumors that Trotz was looking to come back to the NHL and that plenty of coaching opportunities had been presented to him since his departure as coach of the New York Islanders. The belief was that he wasn’t ready to leave time with his family until the exact right opportunity presented itself. A GM position with the Predators makes a lot of sense.
Trotz spent 15 years as the head coach in Nashville from 1998 to 2014, going 557-479-60-100 before being replaced by Peter Laviolette. Trotz moved over to coach the Islanders, but he was fired after failing to bring the team to the playoffs in his third season following back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals.
