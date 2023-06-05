The trade winds are blowing in Winnipeg as reports suggest that the Jets are open to entertaining offers for their star goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck. This revelation has ignited a flurry of trade speculation, with various potential landing spots being discussed. Among them, are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and Pittsburgh Penguins, to name a few.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli listed Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck at No. 2 on the latest Trade Targets Board last Friday. #NHLJets #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/ABT53Wib6M — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) June 5, 2023

Hellebuyck’s impressive performance this season, earning his third Vezina Trophy nomination in the past six seasons, solidified his status as one of the league’s top netminders. Despite the Jets’ lackluster playoff success, Hellebuyck was a key factor in their ability to compete. That he’s potentially available will have teams kicking tires on the netminder. Whether a trade can be pulled off or the Jets get what they’re likely to be asking for is another story.

Notably, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed Hellebuyck high on his trade bait board, emphasizing the security the goaltender brings to any team. Hellebuyck’s past Vezina Trophy win and his reputation as the workhorse of his generation, having started 23 games more than the second-busiest goalie over the past five seasons, make him an attractive asset. His remarkable .916 save percentage, achieved without consistently strong defensive support in Winnipeg, raises the question of what he could accomplish with a more robust team in front of him.

Recent reports have indicated that the Buffalo Sabres have identified a starting goaltender as their top priority, potentially making them a potential trade partner. Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff also suggests other teams that might show interest, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Los Angeles Kings, in particular, stand out as a curious candidate. With promising prospects and Anze Kopitar’s significant contract expiring around the same time Hellebuyck will be due for a new deal, the Kings could be a strong contender for his services. The possibility of the Toronto Maple Leafs pursuing Hellebuyck also looms, though their cap situation and contract commitments to their core players present challenges.

Hellebuyck Is Elite Level, But Buyer Beware

Ultimately, teams considering a trade for Hellebuyck must weigh the potential benefits of acquiring a top-tier netminder against the significant financial commitment he will command. With Hellebuyck’s next contract expected to exceed $10 million per year starting in 2024, any potential suitors will need to carefully evaluate their long-term salary cap implications.

As trade talks intensify and teams position themselves for the upcoming offseason, the fate of Connor Hellebuyck hangs in the balance, leaving hockey fans eagerly awaiting the next twist in this intriguing saga.

