Rick Bowness Retiring, Jets Need a New Head Coach

It is being reported by multiple sources that Winnipeg Jets’ head coach Rick Bowness is set to announce his retirement today. The organization confirmed this news when they posted a thank you video on their social media account. The team also released a statement thanking Bowness, who spent 38 seasons in the NHL and led the Jets to a 98-57-9 record as their coach over the past two seasons.

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness today announced his retirement from coaching after 38 seasons in the @NHL



???? https://t.co/jlQXkpV6VA pic.twitter.com/PT10NO2MXE — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) May 6, 2024

At 69, Bowness contemplated retirement two seasons ago when the Dallas Stars revealed he wouldn’t return as their head coach. However, the Jets extended a lifeline with a two-year contract, including a one-year club option, enticing him to remain in the sport. He’s chosen not to pick up that option, instead choosing to walk away from the game to spend time with his family, particularly his wife who hasn’t been in great health.

Bowness was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award for the first time last week. The Jets were just eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche, but he led the team to a second-place finish in the Central Division this season with 110 points and 52 wins. He’s going out on a high note, even if his team didn’t go all the way this season.

What’s Next for the Winnipeg Jets?

Darren Dreger of TSN writes, “Today is about appreciating Rick Bowness for the Jets. Moving forward, the organization has a high level of respect for Scott Arniel and he will be strongly considered, but all options will be discussed as part of the process.” There are several quality head coaches available on the market, so the organization shouldn’t have any issue finding a replacement if they want to look outside the franchise.

Rick Bowness Jets

Congratulations to Rick Bowness on a great career in hockey. He is one of the nice guys in the game who earned a nearly 40-year career and the right to walk away on his own terms. He was a great coach and by most accounts, an even better person.

