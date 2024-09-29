Who Will Be Jets Breakout Stars, Bouncebacks & X-Factors?

In a recent edition of The Hockey Writers Roundtable, host Matthew Zator welcomed Winnipeg Jets writer Brian Finlayson to discuss what fans can expect from the Jets in the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season. From potential breakout stars to X-factors and players who need to rebound, there are many storylines to follow as the team heads into training camp.

Here are the questions asked and answered from that interview:

What Will Be the Biggest Storyline for the Winnipeg Jets This Season?

According to Finlayson, the biggest storyline going into this season is Cole Perfetti and his role on the second line. Now that Perfetti has signed his contract, there will be questions about how head coach Scott Arniel will utilize him and who his linemates will be. The success of the Jets’ forward group depends heavily on that second line, and how Perfetti develops in that role will be vital in establishing the team’s offensive depth.

Who Are the Breakout Stars to Watch for the Jets in 2024-25?

Finlayson believes that one breakout star who stands out is defenseman Dylan Samberg. He’s stepping into a top-four role after spending time on the third pairing, occasionally moving up when injuries or suspensions occurred. Samberg has shown flashes of being able to handle the responsibility. This season will be his chance to prove he belongs as a top-four defenseman in the NHL.

Another player to watch is Ville Heinola. He’s a promising young defenseman, but his start to the season is uncertain due to an infection. If he can recover quickly, Heinola has the potential to be a significant contributor to the team’s blue line.

Which Player(s) Needs to Bounce Back After Last Season?

Finlayson’s easy answer was Neal Pionk. He had a rough season last year, arguably his worst since joining the Jets. He struggled with his puck handling, and his breakout passes weren’t as effective as in past seasons. Pionk also dealt with personal challenges off the ice, including attending the funeral of his close friend, Adam Johnson, which understandably affected his play.

Mark Scheifele Winnipeg Jets

Another player who needs to bounce back is Mark Scheifele. While Scheifele is still regarded as a top-six center, his performance last season was inconsistent. There were moments when he looked like the player fans saw during his peak in 2017-2019, but he needs to get back to that form for the Jets to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. The team is counting on him to anchor the center position, and they need him to perform at an elite level.

What Are the X-Factors for the Jets This Season?

Finlayson saw two things that will determine how far the Jets can go this season. First, the defensive structure they implemented under last season’s head coach, Rick Bowness, must stay. If the team can maintain a solid defense, it will take pressure off Connor Hellebuyck in goal.

The second key is how many games Hellebuyck will need to play. Down the stretch last season, Hellebuyck faced many shots but was still at his best. However, the Jets must manage his workload to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Can backup goaltender David Rittich or another option provide reliable goaltending during the regular season? If so, it will make a huge difference in keeping Hellebuyck sharp for when it matters most.

The Bottom Line for the Jets in 2024-25

The Jets head into the 2024-25 season with plenty of questions to answer. Can Samberg and Heinola solidify the defense? Will Pionk and Scheifele bounce back? And can the team keep Hellebuyck fresh for the playoffs?

These storylines and more will shape the Jets’ season as they look to build on last year’s success and take another step toward Stanley Cup contention.

