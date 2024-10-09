Dermott to Make Season Debut for Oilers, as Will Four Others

The Edmonton Oilers have officially signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level. Dermott, who joined the team on a professional tryout (PTO) during training camp, has now earned a spot on the Oilers’ roster and will make his season debut tonight.

He will be one of four players to debut for the Oilers as Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Vasily Podkolzin, and Ty Emberson will also debut.

Ty Emberson will be one of four (expected) Oilers to make his debut with the club.



Jeff Skinner

Viktor Arvidsson

Vasily Podkolzin

Ty Emberson

(Travis Dermott)#Oilers pic.twitter.com/9NvE1y8n8r — Tony Brar ???? (@TonyBrarOTV) October 9, 2024

Dermott will be paired with Brett Kulak on the third defensive unit, solidifying his role in the Oilers’ top six. He appears to be getting the call over Troy Stecher. After battling to earn his place in the lineup, Dermott now has an opportunity to show his value as a depth piece, especially as questions linger in Edmonton where the Oilers lost some talent from their blue line.

When asked how often he plays, head coach Kris Knoblauch said it will depend on how much he’s playing. He predicts about 50% of the games, but it will also depend on how others, like Stecher play.

The defense will also feature Ty Emberson in a top-four role alongside Darnell Nurse. Edmonton is hoping these two develop early chemistry as their success together will be critical for the Oilers and getting off to a strong start.

At forward, Skinner and Arvidsson are expected to play with Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton is looking for that line to offer a second significant scoring threat. The hope is that Draisiatl finally has wingers that could make his line a game-changer.

Podkolzin will suit up in the bottom six and is expected to add speed and a heavy forecheck to the roster.

Can This New Look Oilers Team Work Out of the Gate?

After a disappointing finish in the Stanley Cup Final last season, the Oilers are aiming for a stronger start. With key new additions and Dermott securing a place in the lineup, Edmonton hopes these changes will provide the spark needed to compete for the Cup once again.

Kris Knoblauch Travis Dermott Oilers

The key for the Oilers is getting off to a good start. “It’s a long season, you don’t want to be thinking about the end of it through the whole year. You have to focus on what’s in front of you,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Wednesday morning.

Connor McDavid noted, “I think it’s definitely a different group; new faces, and it’s been good, kind of gelling with everybody.” He added, “But every group is going to kind of form a different identity, and our group is still doing that. But I’m confident in everybody in this room and I’m looking forward to getting it going.”

Next: Early 2024-25 Season Predictions an Unlucky Curse for Oilers?