Will Max Domi Be with the Maple Leafs for the Long Term?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been active in the free-agent market. One significant signing has been the addition is Max Domi. Domi’s arrival brings excitement on two levels. First, how will he play? Second, if he does play well, will he stay with the team?
Domi Is a Skillful and Tenacious Player
Domi signed a one-year, $3,000,000 contract with the Maple Leafs. And, from what I have heard, he’s wanted to join the team for a long time. Last season, Domi had a solid season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars. He registered 49 points in 60 games with the Blackhawks and seven in 20 games with the Stars.
As well, Domi’s playoff performance was solid. He put together 13 points in 19 games. Domi also showed a willingness to mix it up with opponents. He can be tenacious.
Domi’s signing fills a void left by players like Alexander Kerfoot and Michael Bunting. He brings a combination of skill and tenacity to the lineup. While he might not have a reputation for his physicality and a willingness to fight (like his father, Tie Domi), Domi is known more for his playmaking abilities.
In fact, Domi has the potential to score a large number of points. Earlier in his career, he had high point totals with the Montreal Canadiens. And, there’s a good chance he could do that again with a solidly offensive team like the Maple Leafs.
Given his offensive potential, Domi should be considered an upgrade on some of the middle-six forwards the Maple Leafs had had recently. There’s a good chance he’ll put up more points than Kerfoot did at his best.
Domi Has Had a Desire to Play in Toronto
In the past, Domi has expressed his desire to play for the Maple Leafs. He’s been clear that it’s been his dream. Although he’s only signed a one-year contract, it would seem there’s a good chance that he’ll try to build a long-term relationship with the team. Likely, his father’s history with the team has had a positive influence on that desire.
One would think that, if Domi performs at a high level and the organization appreciates his desire, they’ll want to reciprocate with a longer-term contract.
The Bottom Line
By signing Domi the Toronto Maple Leafs bring both a skilled and tenacious player to their roster. His playmaking abilities and his potential add to the team’s offense. They make him a valuable addition.
Domi might not possess the physicality that his father played with. However, the younger Domi’s skill level surpasses his father’s. He’s also probably an upgrade to this team’s forward group.
Given his desire to play with the Maple Leafs and the fact he’d love a future with the team, fans should look forward to seeing Domi make an impact on the ice this season and perhaps far into the future.
gfinale
July 7, 2023 at 2:08 am
I look forward greatly to having both Domi and Bertuzzi on the team! Hopefully a few more changes coming too.