The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves with an opportunity to address their goaltending situation as Ilya Samsonov files for arbitration. This filing opens up a second buyout window for the team, potentially leading to the departure of hard-to-trade goaltender Matt Murray.

During the NHL draft, Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving had mentioned the possibility of a second buyout window in Nashville, although making a swap with another team was initially considered the preferred option. While a hockey deal is still the priority, Samsonov’s arbitration filing triggered the second window for the Leafs. Speculation has increased regarding the likelihood of a buyout.

With the forward group now set, there are still decisions to be made with William Nylander and Auston Matthews, but finding a solution for Murray has become a priority for the team. Much of what Treliving wants to get done (at least when it comes to long-term cap planning) with his stars can’t be done unless Murray is off of the roster. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets suggests that while the Leafs are actively exploring trade options, they have a backup plan in the form of a buyout if no favorable trade materializes. The Samsonov filing comes right on cue and seems to line up with plans the organization might have made internally.

The Maple Leafs Likely Knew This Was The Pathway To Murray Moving On

Treliving likely understood this was the road the team was headed down. He hinted as much in media conversations during the draft and in free agency where the team flew over the salary cap ceiling with some big signings. Once the Samsonov arb case was filed, and is ultimately settled or awarded, according to PuckPedia, the Maple Leafs will receive an additional 48-hour buyout window. This window opens three days after the arbitration settlement or award. The eligibility for this buyout window is limited to players with cap hits exceeding $4 million who were on the team’s roster at the last trade deadline. Murray meets these criteria with his $4.6 million cap hit and his injury status during the trade deadline.

As the Maple Leafs consider their options, the potential buyout window offers them flexibility in addressing their goaltending situation. Whether they pursue a trade or opt for a buyout, the team aims to make a decision that will bolster their goaltending depth and improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.

