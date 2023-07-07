The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves with an opportunity to address their goaltending situation as Ilya Samsonov files for arbitration. This filing opens up a second buyout window for the team, potentially leading to the departure of hard-to-trade goaltender Matt Murray.
During the NHL draft, Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving had mentioned the possibility of a second buyout window in Nashville, although making a swap with another team was initially considered the preferred option. While a hockey deal is still the priority, Samsonov’s arbitration filing triggered the second window for the Leafs. Speculation has increased regarding the likelihood of a buyout.
With the forward group now set, there are still decisions to be made with William Nylander and Auston Matthews, but finding a solution for Murray has become a priority for the team. Much of what Treliving wants to get done (at least when it comes to long-term cap planning) with his stars can’t be done unless Murray is off of the roster. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets suggests that while the Leafs are actively exploring trade options, they have a backup plan in the form of a buyout if no favorable trade materializes. The Samsonov filing comes right on cue and seems to line up with plans the organization might have made internally.
The Maple Leafs Likely Knew This Was The Pathway To Murray Moving On
Treliving likely understood this was the road the team was headed down. He hinted as much in media conversations during the draft and in free agency where the team flew over the salary cap ceiling with some big signings. Once the Samsonov arb case was filed, and is ultimately settled or awarded, according to PuckPedia, the Maple Leafs will receive an additional 48-hour buyout window. This window opens three days after the arbitration settlement or award. The eligibility for this buyout window is limited to players with cap hits exceeding $4 million who were on the team’s roster at the last trade deadline. Murray meets these criteria with his $4.6 million cap hit and his injury status during the trade deadline.
As the Maple Leafs consider their options, the potential buyout window offers them flexibility in addressing their goaltending situation. Whether they pursue a trade or opt for a buyout, the team aims to make a decision that will bolster their goaltending depth and improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.
Next: Are the Maple Leafs Ready to Move On From Nylander?
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 30 mins ago
Red Wings Now Have Room to Acquire DeBrincat Following Zadina Departure
With the termination of Zadina's contract, the Detroit Red Wings now have ample room...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
UFA D-Man Matt Dumba Being Pursued by the Arizona Coyotes
Multiple teams have shown interest in UFA defenseman Matt Dumba, but the Arizona Coyotes...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Filip Zadina’s Contract Being Terminated, Walking Away from $4.6M
Filip Zadina has been placed on waivers for the purposes of a contract termination....
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Max Domi Has Plans When It Comes to His Future with the Maple Leafs
Max Domi wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the long term,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Sharks and Canucks Talking Big One-for-One Trade
The San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks have been working on one-for-one trade including...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs Unwilling to Meet William Nylander Contract Demands [Report]
Contract negotiations between the Maple Leafs and William Nylander hit a roadblock as they...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 4 days ago
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina Requested Trade, Waived for Future Move
The Detroit Red Wings have placed Filip Zadina on waivers, seeking a fresh start...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Bruins Eyeing Mark Scheifele in Trade Talks to Fill Center Position
With potential retirements looming, the Bruins are actively exploring a trade for Winnipeg's Mark...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Signs 1-Yr Deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs
Tyler Bertuzzi's one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs sparks intrigue in the NHL...
-
New York Islanders/ 6 days ago
New York Islanders Actively Pursuing Alex DeBrincat in Trade Talks
New York Islanders actively pursuing 25-year-old scorer Alex DeBrincat in potential trade deal.