Maple Leafs Sign Max Lajoie: Can He Make the Big Club?

The Toronto Maple Leafs recently made a signing that on the face of it might not seem notable. However, it might be. They signed veteran defenseman Max Lajoie to a one-year, two-way contract.

With Lajoie’s arrival, there’s some curiosity about what potential impact he could have on the team’s defensive lineup. In this post, I’ll spend some time looking at Lajoie’s career and the expectations and possibilities that might surround his future role with the Maple Leafs.

A Promising Start to Lajoie’s Career

During the 2018-19 season, Lajoie showed promise as a 20-year-old defenseman with the Ottawa Senators. He scored seven goals and added eight assists (for 15 points). It looked like he had an NHL future. However, over the last four years, Lajoie only played 14 NHL games.

However, he isn’t without potential. Last season he demonstrated his ability with the AHL Chicago Wolves, where he tallied 11 goals and added 34 assists (for 45 points) in 63 games. Could he make a difference for the Maple Leafs? The jury is out.

Will Lajoie Continue to Develop in the AHL?

For the upcoming 2023-24 campaign, it would seem that Lajoie will start the regular season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. This assignment will allow him to further refine his skills and gain valuable playing time. The AHL environment could become a stepping stone for Lajoie, allowing him to make an impact and potentially earn a call-up to the NHL roster.

Potential Impact with the Maple Leafs

With his signing, Lajoie adds depth to the Maple Leafs’ defense. While he might not immediately slot into the Maple Leafs’ roster, he provides the team with additional flexibility and competition on the blue line.

Lajoie’s offensive contributions during his early seasons in Ottawa plus his time last season in the AHL suggest that he could potentially provide some offense from the blue line. If he can recapture that form and build on it, he could become a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs.

Lajoie Can Be a Fresh Start and Added Stability to the Team

Every once in a while, a player needs a fresh start. That might be the case with Lajoie. Joining the Maple Leafs offers him a chance to start his NHL career anew. From the Maple Leafs’ perspective, Lajoie will have a chance to show his value and perhaps move up to the big club if it needs someone to fill in for an injury.

ICYMI: Former @Chicago_Wolves defenseman @max_lajoie and @Williamlagesson signed with the Toronto @MapleLeafs to one-year, two-way deals. We wish Max and William all the best in Toronto.#WeAreTheWolfPack pic.twitter.com/SLYBWZAkN6 — The WolfPack BC (@TheWolfPackCWBC) July 3, 2023

Because injuries always seem to happen, Lajoie will need to be ready to jump in. Given his previous success, he presents the possibility he could become a valuable contributor to the franchise.

Bottom Line

He might begin the season with the Marlies, but there’s a good chance he’ll have the chance to see action with the Maple Leafs before the season is over. The question is whether he can leverage that chance into more time at the NHL level.

He’s a name that Maple Leafs’ fans might soon see on the team’s roster.

