Edmonton Oilers
Eichel Reportedly Wants to Match Salary of an Oilers’ Top Star
Stay informed about the Eichel salary negotiations as Jack Eichel seeks a lucrative contract comparable to that of a top Oilers star.
The NHL’s contract market has been one of the most intriguing of the summer, with huge speculation surrounding some of the league’s biggest names. Kirill Kaprizov was the first to sign a monster extension, and there is buzz that Jack Eichel might be next with the Vegas Golden Knights. However, a recent hang-up in negotiations might have something to do with a top star from the Edmonton Oilers.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Eichel is reportedly eyeing a deal that would mirror Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl’s expected salary range. He wonders if Eichel is looking at Draisaitl’s $14M AAV and saying, “I want that”.
Eichel Wants $14 Million Per Season
According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, the Vegas Golden Knights are discussing an eight-year extension for Eichel worth around $14 million per season. This is up a bit from where the original estimates had the Golden Knights’ center. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added that the main sticking point in negotiations is term, not the dollar figure, but that full-term offers are tracking at roughly $14 million annually.
What’s interesting about that number is that it’s being compared to a contract that was signed last year and before the big-name free agents coming up on July 1 started trying to find the right numbers moving forward. If Eichel is “looking at Draisaitl’s $14 million AAV and saying, ‘I want that.’”, He’s not comparing himself to contracts that could be signed in the near future, but a contract that was already signed and is starting to look like a great bargain.
While Eichel was drafted in the same season as Connor McDavid, some might argue that his comparables are better suited to match Draisaitl’s entering the league. That said, Draisaitl’s resume — a Hart Trophy, consistent top-five scoring finishes, and two Stanley Cup Final appearances — gives him an even stronger claim to being worth the $14 million.
Is Eichel Worth What Draisaitl is Worth?
The Oilers and Golden Knights already have one of the league’s most bitter rivalries, fueled by playoff clashes and an open dislike between the two clubs. Now, that animosity could extend into the salary market. As for what McDavid will do if Eichel signs for $14 million, the two things are most likely unrelated.
In short, Eichel’s next contract should be interesting. Given that Vegas has the advantage of a no-tax state, Eichel getting $14 million means he’s taking home significantly more than Draisaitl. When looking at the take-home pay of each player, Eichel would essentially be making $1.5 million more per season.
Next: Oilers Could Make Surprising Cuts as Deadline for Roster Looms
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 7 hours ago
Canadiens and Hutson on 5-Yard Line of Massive Extension
Find out how recent deals impact the Hutson extension Canadiens discussions and Lane Hutson's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Ink Coach Kris Knoblauch To Multi-Year Extension [Report]
Edmonton Oilers secure Kris Knoblauch with a multi-year extension. Explore his coaching journey and...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Golden Knights, Jack Eichel Close to Contract Extension
Get the latest updates on the Jack Eichel extension discussions with the Golden Knights...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers Could Make Surprising Cuts as Deadline for Roster Looms
Oilers fans weigh in on who should be cut as roster decisions loom, with...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Trade Buzz: Frontrunner Showing Interest in Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson
Nick Robertson is gaining attention in the NHL. Discover why the San Jose Sharks...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Catch a Break With Clarified LTIR Rules Ahead of Opening Night
Learn how the NHL's clarification on LTIR might impact the Oilers' LTIR strategy, which...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
Ducks Hand Out Another Huge Deal: Sign Jackson LaCombe
Jackson LaCombe Ducks extension sets a new franchise record. Discover details about his eight-year,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Goaltending Plan Now Obvious After Ingram Trade
The Edmonton Oilers added Connor Ingram on Wednesday in a trade with the Utah...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Fluke Incident Caused Kaprizov Negotiations To Take a Dramatic Turn
Uncover the details behind the Barkov incident that likely forced Kaprizov to secure a...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Luke Hughes Deal Sets Stage for Fascinating Lane Hutson Contract Talks
Explore the impact of Luke Hughes' contract on Lane Hutson's future with the Canadiens...