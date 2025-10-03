Eichel Reportedly Wants to Match Salary of an Oilers’ Top Star

The NHL’s contract market has been one of the most intriguing of the summer, with huge speculation surrounding some of the league’s biggest names. Kirill Kaprizov was the first to sign a monster extension, and there is buzz that Jack Eichel might be next with the Vegas Golden Knights. However, a recent hang-up in negotiations might have something to do with a top star from the Edmonton Oilers.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Eichel is reportedly eyeing a deal that would mirror Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl’s expected salary range. He wonders if Eichel is looking at Draisaitl’s $14M AAV and saying, “I want that”.

Eichel Wants $14 Million Per Season

According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, the Vegas Golden Knights are discussing an eight-year extension for Eichel worth around $14 million per season. This is up a bit from where the original estimates had the Golden Knights’ center. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added that the main sticking point in negotiations is term, not the dollar figure, but that full-term offers are tracking at roughly $14 million annually.

What’s interesting about that number is that it’s being compared to a contract that was signed last year and before the big-name free agents coming up on July 1 started trying to find the right numbers moving forward. If Eichel is “looking at Draisaitl’s $14 million AAV and saying, ‘I want that.’”, He’s not comparing himself to contracts that could be signed in the near future, but a contract that was already signed and is starting to look like a great bargain.

McDavid Eichel Oilers

While Eichel was drafted in the same season as Connor McDavid, some might argue that his comparables are better suited to match Draisaitl’s entering the league. That said, Draisaitl’s resume — a Hart Trophy, consistent top-five scoring finishes, and two Stanley Cup Final appearances — gives him an even stronger claim to being worth the $14 million.

Is Eichel Worth What Draisaitl is Worth?

The Oilers and Golden Knights already have one of the league’s most bitter rivalries, fueled by playoff clashes and an open dislike between the two clubs. Now, that animosity could extend into the salary market. As for what McDavid will do if Eichel signs for $14 million, the two things are most likely unrelated.

In short, Eichel’s next contract should be interesting. Given that Vegas has the advantage of a no-tax state, Eichel getting $14 million means he’s taking home significantly more than Draisaitl. When looking at the take-home pay of each player, Eichel would essentially be making $1.5 million more per season.

