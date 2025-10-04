NHL News
Auston Matthews “Great Passer” as Top-Line Playing Partner
Learn how Max Domi complements Auston Matthews on the Maple Leafs’ top line and impacts their game for the upcoming season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ search for a new fit alongside Auston Matthews appears to have found its answer for the 2025-26 season in Max Domi, and the team’s franchise center is fully on board.
Head coach Craig Berube has slotted Domi next to Matthews and 22-year-old Matthew Knies on the top line, a move that has already earned strong praise from the Leafs’ captain. Matthews noted that Domi’s style of play makes him an ideal complement.
“He’s really patient with the puck,” Matthews said, via TSN. “He’s really good at drawing guys in and finding lanes. He can pass on his forehand, he can pass on his backhand, and he’s really strong on the puck. He wins battles, and he’s able to find areas.
“My experience playing with him, I just try to support him and get open, and I have to be ready at all times because the puck can come whenever. He’s a really easy player to play with. He’s got a great brain and is super smart out there, and he’s a great, great passer,” Matthews explained.
Berube believes the trio could find early success. Matthews is the elite shooter of the group, while Domi is more of a playmaker. Knies is a solid forechecker and puck retriever. Together, they bring all of the elements needed to push the offense and dictate play.
If Domi can also establish himself as a scoring threat, defenses won’t be able to take only Matthews or Knies, further opening up Toronto’s attack.
This presents a significant opportunity for Domi, who brings valuable experience and versatility. That Matthews is on board with the decision is a great sign.
Next: Maple Leafs Place David Kämpf on Waivers Amid Unexpected Injury News
