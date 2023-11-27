As per a statement by the organization on Monday, the Minnesota Wild have fired head coach Dean Evason. Also relieved of his duties is assistant coach Bob Woods. The Wild, who have struggled this season were said to be considering options to change their course this season, but it was also said the franchise felt comfortable with what Evason was doing. Unfortunately, with a 5-10-4 record and a GM in Bull Guerin who is ultra-competitive, a change was made.
Sunday’s loss in Detroit, was the team’s seventh straight defeat.
Taking over from the dismissed Bruce Boudreau in the latter stages of the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, Evason concludes his tenure with the Wild with an impressive record. Across parts of five seasons, he amassed a noteworthy 147-77-27 record. This equates to a .639 points percentage, ranking him sixth among active coaches with over 200 career games coached. “Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as Head Coach of our team,” said Guerin. “I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization.”
The GM added, “I would also like to thank Bob for his hard work during his time as an Assistant Coach with the Wild. I wish Dean, Bob and their families all the best in the future.”
As for who will take over as coach, it is being reported that John Hynes will take over behind the bench. Hynes has been a coach with both the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators. He has a record of 284-255-63 in his career as a coach.
