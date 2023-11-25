Marc-Andre Fleury Defies NHL, Wears Native American Heritage Mask

In an attention-getting and bold stance, Marc-Andre Fleury sported his Native American Heritage mask during warmups. His doing so defied NHL warnings and is getting a ton of support from fans,. The mask, designed to honor Native American Heritage Night and pay tribute to his native wife, was created by artist Cole Redhorse Taylor. He was set to wear the mask but was warned by the NHL that should he, he would face a fine.

The custom mask, featuring quotes from Fleury’s father on the back and the names of his children, holds personal significance. As part of the annual Minnesota Wild Prairie Island Indian Community Native American Heritage auction, the autographed mask will be up for bid, along with specially designed and autographed jerseys.

The auction, closing on November 30 at 9 pm, aims to benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and the American Indian Family Center. Considering the meaning and importance behind the mask, Fleury pushed ahead and wore it. Despite the NHL’s directive, Fleury had the mask on in warmups.

Marc Andre Fleury wears native american mask during warmups

Fleury Made a Statement by Wearing the Mask… And It Worked

Determined to prove a point, Fleury indicated his willingness to pay any fines incurred. There was still some doubt he would go ahead with his plans to wear it. Before the game, Michael Russo of The Athletic explained, “He wants to and is willing to but has been instructed he cannot. The team was twice threatened with a fine if he does, and he doesn’t want to put them in that position.” One has to assume the organization gave him the go-ahead.

The defiance may come with consequences, as the NHL threatened the Minnesota Wild organization with a substantial fine. But, most believe the NHL won’t back it up and their warnings are nothing but empty threats. The attention seems to have helped the cause as Fleury’s mask, autographed by the goaltender, has garnered significant attention. Its auction price soaring to $5,600—a figure surpassing all other items.

