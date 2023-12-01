Kaprizov Hit on Carrier Being Reviewed by NHL Player Safety

Kirill Kaprizov might be getting a call from NHL Player Safety after a nasty hit to the head of Alex Carrier in the Minnesota Wild versus Nashville Predators game on Thursday night. In a play that was only deemed a two-minute minor, Michael Russo of The Athletic noted on X.com, “I believe player safety is really looking at this one. Kaprizov could be in trouble.” If they review the hit, it’s likely supplemental discipline will follow.

If the hit is looked at, there’s a lot here that will fall under the category of a player who should be suspended. At the very least, Kaprizov might face consequences for the hit, in the form of a fine. Kaprizov’s hit, which targeted Carrier’s head while he was in a vulnerable position and didn’t have the puck, is being noted for its questionable nature. NHL Player Safety typically cracks down on those things when under review.

During the game, Ryan O’Reilly commented on the play, calling it dangerous. He said the spoke to the officials during the game and asked them to review the play. They told him they didn’t think they could. As concern for Carrier was evident, O’Reilly pointed out that a five-minute major there could have changed the course of the game. Adding frustration to the situation for Nashville, Kaprizov managed to score later in the game.

Predators Called Kaprizov Hit Was Dangerous and Predatory

Captain Roman Josi expressed his view that there was “no reason” for such a play. Head coach Andrew Brunette went further, describing the hit as predatory and directed at the head. Carrier, the recipient of the hit, left the game due to injury and has not returned.

Kirill Kaprizov hits Alex Carrier

Questions will arise over the discrepancy between its apparent severity and the two-minute minor penalty it received during the game. From there, fans will scrutinize how the NHL Players Safety Committee handles this.

As the league reviews the incident, it will be intriguing to see if the Wild end up having to play any games without their star forward.

