Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Place Walman on Injured Reserve, New Signee Joins Roster Without Cap Issue
The Edmonton Oilers place Jake Walman on injured reserve, allowing roster flexibility while finalizing the team lineup with Jack Roslovic.
The Edmonton Oilers placed defenseman Jake Walman on injured reserve Thursday, a move that provides temporary roster and cap flexibility as the team finalizes its early-season lineup, particularly following the recent signing of Jack Roslovic. While Walman’s absence is a setback, it allows Edmonton to officially add Roslovic without needing to trade or waive another player — at least for now.
Walman’s IR placement can be retroactive to the start of the season, meaning he could return as soon as he’s healthy. According to PuckPedia, “Walman would be eligible to be activated from IR at any time. If Walman is activated and Roslovic is on the roster, one other player would need to come off (IR or Minors) to be at 23 players.”
Initially expected to miss only the season opener, Walman has now been ruled out for Saturday’s game against Vancouver. The 28-year-old did practice Wednesday, suggesting his return may not be far off.
With Walman sidelined, rookie Alec Regula skated alongside Darnell Nurse on the second pairing against Calgary, while Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, and Brett Kulak with Ty Emberson, rounded out the defensive corps.
Edmonton is hoping that Walman’s absence doesn’t become a longer-term issue, although the defenseman seems to have already suffered at least one setback based on early timelines mentioned by Oilers’ head coach Kris Knoblauch.
The timing of the injury comes just days after Walman signed a seven-year, $49 million extension with the Oilers. The deal cemented his status as a long-term piece on Edmonton’s blue line following a breakout 2024–25 campaign in which he posted 40 points in 65 games and averaged nearly 23 minutes per night.
Alongside Walman, forwards Mattias Janmark and Zach Hyman remain out of the lineup — the latter on long-term injured reserve until at least November. While the Oilers’ roster puzzle remains a work in progress, Walman’s short-term absence has at least bought the team a little time to make its next cap move.
Next: Roslovic Move Shows Oilers Won’t Wait, Which is Bad News for Skinner
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 seconds ago
Oilers Place Walman on Injured Reserve, New Signee Joins Roster Without Cap Issue
The Edmonton Oilers place Jake Walman on injured reserve, allowing roster flexibility while finalizing...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Insider Says Top D-Man’s NHL Contract the Next “Nuclear Explosion”
Find out why the Makar extension Avalanche is poised to create major changes in...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Jack Eichel Officially Signs 8-Yr Deal with the Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel has officially signed an eight-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. It's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Score Big Wins With McDavid, Walman, and Ekholm Deals
Unpack the significance of the Walman McDavid Ekholm Oilers deals ahead of the season...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Golden Knights and Eichel Close to Finalizing 8-Year Extension
Jack Eichel is close to a long-term extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. Discover...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Tension Rising?: Hughes Calming Canadiens Fans Over Hutson Contract Rumors
Have things gotten tense between Lane Hutson and the Canadiens during their current status...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid’s Contract: A One-of-One Situation Or a Pending Problem?
Explore the McDavid contract problem and its impact on future salaries in the NHL....
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
James Reimer Released From His PTO with the Maple Leafs
James Reimer released from the Maple Leafs PTO as he explores new opportunities. What...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Walman Signing Among Roster Moves for Oilers Beyond McDavid Deal
Discover the latest on Oilers moves as Connor McDavid signs a major extension and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
NHL Salary Cap Set for Even More Notable Jump, Per Friedman
Learn how the NHL salary cap could unexpectedly increase to $107 million. Discover the...