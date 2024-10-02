Wild Determined to Keep Kaprizov Amid Blackhawks Rumors

With just two years left on his contract, Kirill Kaprizov‘s future with the Minnesota Wild is already the subject of intense speculation. A recent rumor suggested that the superstar might be looking in the direction of the Chicago Blackhawks, but that story blew up and it required clarification from the journalist who started it. All the while, the Wild maintain they are determined to lock down their franchise player.

During a recent episode of The Athletic’s podcast, Mark Lazerus hinted that the Blackhawks see Kaprizov as a potential marquee addition when he becomes a free agent in 2026. Lazerus even suggested that Kaprizov could be looking at Chicago as his next destination, a comment that was quickly shared and seemed to explode on social media. He later clarified his stance, emphasizing that the interest is more from the Blackhawks’ side, not necessarily from Kaprizov.

Lazerus noted, “Kaprizov has two years left on his contract. This decision is forever away. Nothing is imminent, nothing is set in stone, Kaprizov is not asking out, nothing like that.” He further explained that Chicago views Kaprizov as a potential game-changer, similar to how they pursued Marian Hossa in 2009. But, if the Wild have anything to say about it, Chicago won’t get a chance to make a pitch for him.

The Wild Will Proactively Try to Re-Sign Kaprizov

Minnesota’s owner, Craig Leipold, has made it clear that re-signing Kaprizov is a top priority, He stated, “I will tell you nobody will offer more money than us, or longer [years]. So all we have to do is prove to him that we want to win.”

Kirill Kaprizov Wild future

But convincing Kaprizov that Minnesota is his best option won’t be easy. The franchise has missed the playoffs last season and not won a playoff series since 2015, well before Kaprizov’s arrival. With two years to prove they can build a contending team around him, the clock is ticking.

The good news is, there’s time. Kaprizov isn’t looking to leave, and the Blackhawks aren’t actively pursuing him. However, if the Wild continue to struggle and there are no signs of improvement, it won’t take long before out-of-hand rumors become a real threat.

Next: Penguins Get Good News Regarding Erik Karlsson Injury Return