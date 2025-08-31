Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Linked to $68M Defenseman in Trade Rumor
The Maple Leafs are being linked to a high-profile defenseman as trade chatter heats up. That said, there are unknown variables here.
The Toronto Maple Leafs may be eyeing a major blue-line upgrade. According to Howard Berger of Between the Posts, the Leafs have had preliminary conversations with the Utah Mammoth about acquiring defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.
It should be noted that Berger mentions the trade talk in a social media post, then links to an article in which he offers no follow-up on the Sergachev speculation. Is this a click incentive way to get fans to his post? Or, was this really something he’s heard, but doesn’t have much in the way of details?
Sergachev, 27, is coming off a stellar 2024–25 season, posting 53 points in 77 games while logging over 25 minutes per night — sixth-most among NHL defensemen. His offensive output, including 23 power-play points, would also bolster a man-advantage unit that underperformed last season.
His $8.5 million cap hit and full no-movement clause, however, make any trade a financial puzzle for Toronto, which has just $1.9 million in cap space.
Adding Sergachev would instantly give the Leafs the top-pairing, two-way presence they’ve been missing. At the same time, it’s a bit puzzling why the Mammoth would be open to moving him after one of his better seasons. Still only 27 years old, there’s a lot left in his tank, and while his $8.5 million contract is steep, it will look like a bargain as the salary cap rises and other less-productive defensemen start out earning him by a considerable margin.
If this report is accurate, perhaps the Mammoth believe they would be selling high. Unfortunately for Toronto, Utah wouldn’t be interested in their scrap pieces. The Leafs have been trying to trade David Kampf and Calle Jarkrok, but with no success.
Utah would almost certainly demand a significant asset in return — potentially a top prospect such as Easton Cowan — and perhaps even a roster player like Morgan Rielly to make the cap work. Rielly won’t waive his no-trade clause, so that’s a non-starter.
If the Leafs are serious about chasing a Stanley Cup, Sergachev could be the bold move that shifts the balance — but at a steep price. What are they willing to give up in a deal, assuming Sergachev is open to being traded to Toronto?
