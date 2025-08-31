Edmonton Oilers
Scribes Suggests Oilers Could Lose Key Defenseman
Will a depth defenseman who has repeatedly proven he can elevate his game leave the Edmonton Oilers for another opportunity?
On the final year of his current contract, Brett Kulak’s future with the Edmonton Oilers isn’t clear. While he’s not the only player on an expiring deal, Kulak seems to be the player with the least job security.
Since joining the Oilers in 2022, Brett Kulak has quietly become a key piece, delivering elite defensive metrics, career-best offensive numbers, and strong playoff performances—all while providing top-pairing-level value at just a $2.75 million cap hit.
Bob Stauffer recently hinted on his show Oilers Now that he expects extensions for Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, and Vasily Podkolkin. He added that Kulak would “have a decision to make.” He’s unlikely to earn much of a raise as his place on the depth chart remains stagnant. And, given that the Oilers have to make bigger commitments to players they potentially see as more critical to their future success, how much can Kulak make somewhere else?
Caleb Kerney of The Hockey News writes that Kulak might become a victim of the numbers game. He explains, “… the Oilers will have Ekholm, Walman, and Darnell Nurse all as their left-handed defenders. Kulak is also a left-handed player, which brings to focus the question of whether he wants to stay with the team or go somewhere with more opportunity.” Kerney also wondered that if Kulak remains a third-pairing guy, “Is that how he wants to continue his career?”
Oilers Nation write that Kulak has continued to “punch above his weight class.” Perhaps he wants the opportunity to prove what he’s really capable of. And, if the Oilers aren’t going to give him a chance because they want to keep Ekholm, Walman, and Nurse, is the writing on the wall?
Kulak Might Find a Better Fit Away from the Oilers
Kulak can play the right side, but when does the fit just not make sense? If he can make more elsewhere and he can play on his natural side with another team, does staying with the Oilers remain his priority? And, if McDavid remains unsigned for any length of time and there is concern that the Oilers are losing ground as contenders, will Kulak choose the Oilers because they think the team can win a Stanley Cup?
