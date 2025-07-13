Why Rasmus Andersson’s Trade List Could Derail Flames’ Plans

The future of Rasmus Andersson in Calgary remains one of the key storylines to watch this offseason. There are conflicting reports about his status with the team and his willingness to be traded, which may limit his list of potential extension destinations to only one team. Whether accurate or a matter of miscommunication, as the 28-year-old defenseman enters the final year of his contract, teams are watching to see where this all goes.

With negotiations on an extension reportedly stalling, Andersson was ranked high on several trade bait boards, and it is believed he’ll be moved by this season’s NHL trade deadline, if not sooner. That said, the Flames are reportedly running into issues getting this done.

What’s Really Going on With Rasmus Andersson and the Flames?

Flames GM Craig Conroy has downplayed any tension between the team and the defenseman, saying the two sides are on good terms. He noted Andersson is a Flame and is happy being a Flame. Still, it seems everyone knows a trade has to happen.

The hope is that this storyline surrounding Andersson won’t be a distraction at training camp. Teams are circling, but it’s unclear if anyone beyond the Vegas Golden Knights has a chance to add him as anything more than a rental.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Andersson is currently only willing to sign a long-term extension with Vegas, significantly limiting Calgary’s leverage on the trade market. While not confirmed as the only team on his list, Elliotte Friedman reports that Andersson’s approved destinations are limited, likely to a small handful of contenders.

The Flames have reportedly spoken with the Senators, Blue Jackets, and Kings, but Andersson wasn’t open to discussing an extension with those clubs. Andersson’s willingness to commit long-term could control this deal, and at the very least, determine the quality of the return. For the Flames, recouping as much as possible in any deal is imperative. If Andersson is unwilling to work with them to do so, Conroy will have to get creative.

For now, Conroy seems content to be patient. If Calgary stays competitive, Andersson could stick around through the season. But if the team struggles, a midseason deal — likely with Vegas — could become inevitable.

