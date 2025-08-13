Why Oilers Trading O’Reilly for Isaac Howard Finally Makes Sense

The Edmonton Oilers did not want to give up Sam O’Reilly to acquire Isaac Howard in a trade this off-season. But, to get a potential difference-maker who could contribute right away, the organization had to find a player who piqued the interest of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Few, if any other prospects on the Oilers fit the bill.

The Oilers’ prospect pipeline took a major hit over the past year, leaving management with limited options to replenish the organization’s top talent. According to a recent analysis by David Staples, nearly all of the Oilers’ top 20 prospects either declined in value or were moved out of the system during 2024-25, with only Matt Savoie, Noah Philp, and Maxim Berezkin trending upward.

In that context, the trade of forward Sam O’Reilly for fellow prospect Isaac Howard now makes sense. While O’Reilly had been trending up in major junior hockey, Edmonton’s other prospects — including Max Wanner, Raphael Lavoie, Olivier Rodrigue, Phil Kemp, and Luca Munzenberger — either left the organization or declined, leaving few tradeable assets with value.

Sam O’Reilly, Oilers prospect was moved to acquire Isaac Howard

Staples argues that successful NHL development isn’t about producing a large quantity of prospects each year, but about cultivating one or two elite young players who can become part of the team’s Core 12. The Oilers have some prospects with potentially bright futures, but he notes the organization is behind when it comes to the ideal average.

With the 2024-25 class largely underperforming, the Oilers had few options that the Tampa Bay Lightning might have found attractive. Even though the Lightning knew Howard wasn’t staying, other teams could have put together competing offers. The Oilers’ move to acquire Howard gave the team a top-tier young forward who can contribute at the NHL level and potentially become a cornerstone player in the coming years.

Oilers Are Hoping Two Prospects Take a Big Step This Season

If Savoie and Howard can establish themselves in the Oilers’ top nine and post 30-plus even-strength points — or ideally 40 to 50 — Staples says the farm system will have accomplished its mission: producing quality over quantity.

The O’Reilly-for-Howard trade may have been a necessary move, even if it meant giving up on one of the few prospects that was trending in the right direction. Don’t be shocked if the Oilers move another prospect later in the season. The trade deadline will be a key opportunity for the team to acquire a player for its playoff push. Again, other teams aren’t going to want prospects trending in the wrong direction. They’ll want players with upside and a bright future.

Next: Oilers 3-Step Plan Includes Forward Out, Then Big Trade Deadline Move