Brady Tkachuk Talks Unexpected Off-Ice Financial Battle with Fans

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is speaking out about an unusual and unwelcome challenge he’s faced away from the ice — harassment from sports bettors demanding their money back. Yes, as odd as it sounds, Tkachuk revealed that fans have been harassing him about money they’ve lost while betting on his performances and expecting to be compensated.

In an interview with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, Tkachuk revealed he had to change his Venmo account after fans began sending him direct payment requests to cover their gambling losses. Many were tied to “prop bets” on his individual performance, such as shots on goal.

“Do you really think I care about your parlay?” Tkachuk said, laughing at the gall of delusional fans.

Brady Tkachuk said fans were bugging him for money

Tkachuk took partial responsibility for the issue, admitting that he made the original name of his Venmo account far too easy to recognize. He said it had his name and number in it and had used it since college. It wasn’t too difficult for people to find it and start messaging him. He’s since had to change the name and joked that when he sends people money now, they probably wonder who it’s coming from.

He did make clear that he never sends anyone money for hockey-related performances, well aware that’s illegal and violates the rules of his NHL contract.

For players, it’s a reminder that the pressures of professional sports now extend far beyond the arena. In Tkachuk’s case, a personal finance app became the latest battleground. Fans increasingly blur the lines between acceptable and unacceptable engagement in sports.

Tkachuk Shuts Down Trade Rumors, Affirms Commitment to Senators

Tkachuk says he’s more concerned about how he plays and winning than any fans’ irresponsible betting habits. Meanwhile, he and his father, Keith, have firmly denied rumors that he wants out. Entering his sixth full season, the 25-year-old All-Star has become the heart of the franchise, leading them back to the playoffs last year.

While speculation lingers due to his brother Matthew’s past trade, Keith says Brady loves Ottawa, is rooted in the community, and wants to be part of the team’s rise toward contention.

Next: Before Becoming Leafs GM, Dubas Nearly Took Different GM Job

