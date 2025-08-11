Oilers 3-Step Plan Includes Forward Out, Then Big Trade Deadline Move

Top Oilers insider Bob Stauffer has laid out a potential three-step plan for Edmonton to bolster its forward group — but it may require some early-season roster maneuvering.

Speaking on Oilers Now, Stauffer — who is about as connected as one gets when it comes to what the Oilers are thinking — suggested the team could first move an NHL contract before the season starts. Second, they would use the year to accrue cap space, and finally, strike at the 2026 trade deadline for a bigger, impactful Top 9 forward.

As transcribed by David Staples of the Edmonton Journal, “Some people brought up the issue of size up front,” Stauffer said. “It’s our belief the Oilers are not done… You may see between now and opening night a change in the lineup. Maybe Edmonton sheds a contract, builds cap space, and then adds a bigger Top 9 forward at the deadline.”

When pressed on potential moves, Stauffer acknowledged there are “one or two contracts” that could be dealt, with veteran winger Mattias Janmark among the names brought up. Janmark, 32, is entering the first season of a three-year, $1.45 million AAV deal and holds a 10-team no-trade clause. While Stauffer sees Janmark as “a useful player,” his limited scoring — just two goals last season — and a crowded Oilers forward group could make him expendable.

Janmark has been an important piece in the past playoffs for the Oilers. He brings speed, and penalty-killing ability, which could attract interest from teams with cap space. Anyone who needs an experienced bottom-six option might look his way. However, his 2024 playoff production was much more impactful than his 2025 playoff run. His timely offence was key for Edmonton. Unfortunately, he had little impact last year.

What Are the Oilers Looking to Add at the Deadline?

If Edmonton does move out a contract, Stauffer believes the organization will target a forward with size. Think along the lines of last season’s move to acquire Trent Frederic, who they signed to an eight-year deal this summer.

To get what they need, the Oilers might offer up their 2027 first-round pick.

For now, fans can expect GM Stan Bowman to keep conversations going with teams and that he’ll be selling the idea of Janmark as an option for clubs that could use what he brings.

