Maple Leafs Respond to Auston Matthews Injury Setback Rumors

Auston Matthews’ absence from practice for two consecutive days has raised concerns, but Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube has been cautious in his comments. Addressing whether Matthews has suffered a setback, Berube clarified, “Not really. It’s just not getting to where it needs to get to. So we’re just trying to manage it and make sure when he comes back he’s good and 100 percent.”
The superstar forward, dealing with an upper-body issue that originated during training camp, will be sidelined for Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Washington Capitals. NHL insider Chris Johnston shared insights on TSN Overdrive, indicating that a return over the weekend is more probable, with the Leafs aiming to preserve Matthews’ health rather than rush him back for the mid-week back-to-back games.
Maple Leafs Winning Without Matthews in the Lineup
Matthews’ absence hasn’t slowed Toronto down, as they’ve posted convincing wins over the Boston Bruins (4-0), Detroit Red Wings (3-1), and Montreal Canadiens (4-1) in the past week, improving to a 9-5-2 record with a plus-9 goal differential in that span. The Leafs’ strong performance without Matthews highlights their ability to adapt and thrive even without their offensive anchor.
Over the years, Toronto has a 40-19-2 record in games Matthews has missed, sparking discussion about the team’s reliance on his scoring when he’s in the lineup. Some suggest this could be an opportunity for the Leafs to evolve into a more balanced squad. If they learn to spread their offense and avoid overemphasizing getting the puck to Matthews, they might emerge as a more versatile and unpredictable team when he eventually returns.
This is not to say the Leafs don’t want a 70-goal guy in the lineup. Obviously, it’s better to have him than not, despite this small sample size of wins while he’s away.
For now, patience is key as Matthews works toward a full recovery, with the organization hoping to prevent lingering issues throughout the season.
