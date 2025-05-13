Boston Bruins
3 Teams Pursuing Rick Tocchet as He Eyes Surprise Role
Several teams are chasing Rick Tocchet to be their next head coach, but the former Canucks bench boss may pivot into a different lane.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, there are three NHL franchises heavily pursuing former Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet to take over behind their bench next season. Interestingly, another report suggests Tocchet might not be ready to commit and could pivot into a surprising role not as a head coach in the NHL.
“Strong indications this week Rick Tocchet will soon land another NHL head coaching job. Philly, Boston, Seattle believed to be among the top contenders. The Flyers want to be aggressive. Good fit.”
Which Way Is Tocchet Leaning?
However, Elliotte Friedman said during multiple interviews and guest spots this week, as well as during his 32 Thoughts podcast, that Tocchet is talking to a handful of teams, but not ready to make a decision. He noted that it’s more like Tocchet is interviewing them than these teams are interviewing him. Tocchet could have his pick of a few options and receive a nice payday in the process, having already turned down somewhere in the are of $4 million per season from the Canucks.
Friedman explained that the Seattle Kraken want him but Tocchet may not want to go there. The Philadelphia Flyers are high on the list, but Friedman isn’t sold that’s a done deal. The Boston Bruins are interested, but the NHL insider doesn’t think they’ll reach the $4 million offer from Vancouver.
Finally, Friedman and others wonder if Tocchet will take a job as a television analyst, versus jumping right back into coaching if there isn’t a fit he likes.
