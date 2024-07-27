Maple Leafs Expect Great Second Season from Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies had a promising 2023-24 rookie season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, showcasing his potential by delivering several strong performances. In a standout game early in the season, Knies scored two goals in the third period and added an assist in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Early in December, he scored a crucial goal in a 3-2 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He continued to demonstrate clutch performance ability and deliver in high-stakes situations throughout the year and he showed his skill, versatility, and value to the team.
But that success didn’t stop when the regular season was over. In Game 5 of the playoffs, Knies scored the game-winning overtime goal. In Game 6, he added an assist and showcased his versatility with multiple shots on goal, hits, and blocked shots. He seems built for the postseason, emphasizing his value in the game’s offensive and defensive aspects.
These performances from the 2023-24 season illustrate that Knies has the potential to impact the Maple Leafs positively. With that in mind, what can fans expect for next season?
What Can Fans Expect from Knies This Season?
Knies’ offensive contributions, physical presence, and ability to perform in critical moments make him a player to watch for a breakout season in 2024-25.
First, Knies’ increased offensive production will be pivotal for the Maple Leafs. With 15 goals and 20 assists in his rookie season, Knies has already shown the potential to be a consistent scorer. Building on this and reaching the 25-goal mark would significantly lift the Maple Leafs’ offense. His ability to produce points, especially in critical moments, will be crucial for the team.
Second, Knies’ physical presence and defensive responsibility are essential to his game. He demonstrated his physicality with 45 penalty minutes and was notable in the playoffs with 22 hits in six games. Using his size and strength effectively while maintaining discipline will be critical. Additionally, improving his defensive play and becoming a reliable two-way forward will add a valuable dimension to his role on the team.
Third, establishing consistency in a top-six role will be necessary for Knies’ success in the 2024-25 season. He had the opportunity to play in a top-six role when Auston Matthews was out, and for the upcoming season, maintaining this position will be crucial. This means regularly contributing to the scoresheet, maintaining high energy levels, and being reliable in offensive and defensive situations. His ability to perform well in these high-pressure roles indicates his breakout potential.
If Knies can achieve these three things, he could have a standout season and become a key player for the Maple Leafs.
