What Now For 5 NHL Players Found Not Guilty in Hockey Canada Trial?

In a pivotal and polarizing moment for Canadian hockey, all five former members of the 2018 World Junior team—Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, and Dillon Dubé—have been found not guilty of sexual assault in a high-profile trial stemming from an alleged group assault in June 2018. Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia issued the verdicts Thursday, stating the Crown had failed to meet the burden of proof.

Though the criminal proceedings are over, questions now shift to the futures of these players—none of whom are currently eligible to play in the NHL, despite not being officially suspended.

Carter Hart, formerly of the Philadelphia Flyers, is expected to be the first of the group to return. Legal analyst Eric Macramalla said, “Hart will play in the NHL. I have no doubt at all.” His acquittal opens the door for a potential comeback this fall. Reports have loosely linked the Edmonton Oilers to Hart, if only because they’re looking for an upgrade in net. Conflicting reports suggest the Oilers won’t be interested, despite his being ruled not guilty.

Alex Formenton and Dillon Dubé may face longer paths. Both players were in limbo before the trial, and their future contracts could hinge on NHL approval. Still, with the criminal case behind them, some insiders believe reinstatement is likely before the 2025–26 season begins.

Cal Foote and Michael McLeod also await clarity. McLeod, in particular, had been a regular with the New Jersey Devils before the investigation sidelined him. Teams may now re-evaluate their interest following the verdicts.

While not guilty in the eyes of the law, the court of public opinion is another matter. Some NHL teams will want to steer clear of any association with each of the five players. Other teams may not hesitate as much, particularly if they believe any can help their team compete. If no assets are required to sign the player, some teams may find that an attractive option, despite the inevitable drama that will come said player joining an NHL franchise.

The NHL To Begin Its Own Investigation

According to NHL insiders like John Shannon and Andy Strickland, the league will conduct its own internal review before determining the players’ eligibility to return. Until then, all five remain in a state of uncertainty—cleared legally but awaiting league reinstatement.

Expect updates in the coming weeks as the NHL weighs its next move. The belief is that the future of each, at least in regard to playing in the NHL again, will be known prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.

