Edmonton Oilers
Is Connor McDavid’s Contract Situation All That Unique?
Fans in Edmonton might be worried about McDavid’s contract, but the Oilers aren’t the only team being patient.
Connor McDavid’s contract situation feels massive to Edmonton Oilers fans, but it’s not all that unique to what several other teams are experiencing right now. He’s the NHL’s best player, but like other pending UFAs are the face of their respective franchises, McDavid is the face of the Edmonton Oilers.
The Oilers are waiting on McDavid to be ready to talk about his extension and they’re eager to sign him to a new deal. However, teams like Vegas, Winnipeg, New York, and Minnesota have their own franchise guys holding the cards. McDavid is certainly not the only one who could theoretically walk away and leave a franchise in dissarray.
The crop of pending UFAs in 2026 is perhaps the most intriguing and impactful in years. Jack Eichel hasn’t signed with the Golden Knights. Kirill Kaprizov hasn’t inked an extension with the Minnesota Wild. It’s hard to know what’s going on with Artemi Panarin and the Rangers. Will Kyle Connor stay in Winnipeg or test the market? These are franchise-altering talents in their own right.
McDavid’s status amplifies the anxiety in Edmonton, but he’s following the same timeline as the rest of the league’s top pending UFAs. And, perhaps unlike some of the other UFAs on a very solid list, he’s already made it public that he sees no issues signing if the Oilers can win “over and over again.”
That should be reassuring to fans, even if it isn’t.
UFAs Are Simply Waiting
Like McDavid, most, if not all of the high-profile UFAs are waiting. They want to get a better read on the increasing salary cap is going and what other UFAs in a similar position are going to do. McDavid’s decision carries added weight due to Edmonton’s recent playoff heartbreak, but for most players, it’s about maximizing the dollars that are going to be out there and available.
Maybe the dominoes fall when McDavid makes up his mind. Maybe they don’t because his contract negotiations are going to be different than everyone else’s. All that said, the fact he hasn’t made up his mind yet puts him in the same boat as almost everyone else.
Next: Oilers Linked to Penguins Scorer, But Trade Hits Serious Hurdles
