Carter Hart Watch: Oilers Linked to Acquitted Goaltender

With Carter Hart officially acquitted in the high-profile sexual assault trial stemming from the 2018 World Junior team scandal, speculation is already swirling about a potential NHL return—and the Edmonton Oilers are once again being loosely linked as a possible landing spot.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia ruled Thursday that the Crown failed to meet the burden of proof, finding Hart and four other players—Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, and Dillon Dubé—not guilty. While the legal process is now complete, the NHL will conduct its own internal investigation before determining whether the players will be cleared to return.

Hart, formerly of the Philadelphia Flyers, is expected to be the most likely candidate to rejoin the league first. Legal analyst Eric Macramalla recently stated, “Hart will play in the NHL. I have no doubt at all.” That sentiment has only fueled discussion about teams in need of goaltending help potentially showing interest—including the Oilers.

Would the Oilers Go Near Carter Hart Now That He’s Been Found Not Guilty?

Edmonton’s goaltending situation remains an area of concern heading into the 2025–26 season, prompting outside speculation that Hart could be a low-cost, high-upside option if reinstated by the NHL. However, insider Jason Gregor recently shot down those rumors, saying the Oilers have never discussed signing Hart internally and likely won’t pursue him.

Still, given the Oilers’ need and Hart’s potential availability, some fans and analysts believe the fit makes sense—especially if no trade assets are required to acquire him. The situation remains fluid, and until the NHL completes its review, all five players remain ineligible to return.

Hart’s path back to the NHL isn’t guaranteed, but with the legal barrier removed, interest is bound to surface—especially from teams looking for help in goal. Whether Edmonton is truly among them remains to be seen. The Carter Hart watch is on.

