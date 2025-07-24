Edmonton Oilers
Carter Hart Watch: Oilers Linked to Acquitted Goaltender
Now that Carter Hart has been acquitted, speculation is growing about a potential NHL return—and if the Edmonton Oilers are interested.
With Carter Hart officially acquitted in the high-profile sexual assault trial stemming from the 2018 World Junior team scandal, speculation is already swirling about a potential NHL return—and the Edmonton Oilers are once again being loosely linked as a possible landing spot.
Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia ruled Thursday that the Crown failed to meet the burden of proof, finding Hart and four other players—Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, and Dillon Dubé—not guilty. While the legal process is now complete, the NHL will conduct its own internal investigation before determining whether the players will be cleared to return.
Hart, formerly of the Philadelphia Flyers, is expected to be the most likely candidate to rejoin the league first. Legal analyst Eric Macramalla recently stated, “Hart will play in the NHL. I have no doubt at all.” That sentiment has only fueled discussion about teams in need of goaltending help potentially showing interest—including the Oilers.
Would the Oilers Go Near Carter Hart Now That He’s Been Found Not Guilty?
Edmonton’s goaltending situation remains an area of concern heading into the 2025–26 season, prompting outside speculation that Hart could be a low-cost, high-upside option if reinstated by the NHL. However, insider Jason Gregor recently shot down those rumors, saying the Oilers have never discussed signing Hart internally and likely won’t pursue him.
Still, given the Oilers’ need and Hart’s potential availability, some fans and analysts believe the fit makes sense—especially if no trade assets are required to acquire him. The situation remains fluid, and until the NHL completes its review, all five players remain ineligible to return.
Hart’s path back to the NHL isn’t guaranteed, but with the legal barrier removed, interest is bound to surface—especially from teams looking for help in goal. Whether Edmonton is truly among them remains to be seen. The Carter Hart watch is on.
Next: Oilers Could Circle Back on Over $8M in Veteran Contracts Midseason
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
What Now For 5 NHL Players Found Not Guilty in Hockey Canada Trial?
All five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team have been acquitted—now the NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Is Connor McDavid’s Contract Situation All That Unique?
Fans in Edmonton might be worried about McDavid's contract, but the Oilers aren't the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Could Circle Back on Over $8M in Veteran Contracts Midseason
The Edmonton Oilers may circle back on contracts for two veteran NHL players. One...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Canucks Continue Talks with Jack Roslovic, His Ask Poses Problems
The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Jack Roslovic, but his ask might be too...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Oilers Linked to Penguins Scorer, But Trade Hits Serious Hurdles
The Oilers are reportedly eyeing a veteran Penguins forward, but cap constraints and limited...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 10 hours ago
“One Step Forward” as Blackhawks Looking For Immediate Help
The Blackhawks haven't added much this offseason and if they can't do something else,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Unexpected X-Factor on Opening Night Could Force Oilers’ Hand
The Oilers' offseason signing of David Tomasek adds intrigue to a crowded forward group...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Sabres Could Still Move Bowen Byram: 10 Teams Linked to Trade
Despite signing a new two-year deal, Bowen Byram remains a trade candidate as the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers “Might be Moving a Guy Out,” Says Closest Insider
The Edmonton Oilers may look to trade a veteran forward to free up cap...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Despite Interest, Flames Not Entertaining Trade of $7M Forward
Despite persistent trade speculation, it appears Nazem Kadri is staying put in Calgary. On...