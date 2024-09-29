Latest on Injuries to Canadiens’ Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher

The Montreal Canadiens suffered a major setback during Saturday’s preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs as both Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher were forced to leave the ice with knee injuries. Laine, who collided knee-on-knee with Toronto’s Cedric Pare, was visibly upset as he threw his glove and helmet before limping to the dressing room. Reinbacher, Montreal’s top defensive prospect, left the game just 13 seconds into his shift.
Both Canadiens players were seen leaving the arena on crutches after the game. Laine was wearing a brace on his left knee.
Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis provided no immediate update on Laine’s condition, only stating, “Hopefully, it’s not too serious.” The team is expected to conduct further evaluations, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. Potential outcomes for Laine range from a minor bone bruise to more severe issues such as a torn ACL or meniscus, which could sideline him for months.
Reinbacher and Laine Latest In Long Line of Canadiens Injuries
The Canadiens are holding their breath, hoping the injuries to both players won’t extend into the regular season.
The loss of Laine and Reinbacher is especially concerning for a Montreal team looking to rebound from a league-leading 1,600 man-games lost to injury last season. St. Louis acknowledged the ongoing injury woes but remained resolute, stating, “There’s nothing we can do about it. The league doesn’t care, it just continues—and so will we.”
The Canadiens are expected to release more detailed updates on Laine and Reinbacher’s statuses in the coming days, with their immediate availability for the start of the season now in serious question.
