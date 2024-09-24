Oilers’ Prospect Raphael Lavoie Gets Unfortunate Injury News

Raphael Lavoie got unfortunate news on Tuesday as he’s out for a couple of days with a lower-body injury. While the issue doesn’t sound too serious, any missed time for Lavoie is a big deal as he’s one of the players in Oilers camp fighting for a job on the opening night roster.

Raphael Lavoie Oilers signs extension

Per Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch, Lavoie will be held out for a couple of days after he left practice partway through today. He was scheduled to play in Winnipeg tomorrow. Obviously, he’ll be pulled from the lineup considering the news update.

Lavoie has shown fairly well in preseason so far. He scored a goal in the opening preseason game and then was placed on Leon Draisaitl’s line in Monday’s game against the Flames. While he didn’t score in that one, he had a ton of shots and was looking to get involved. “You learn in the American League, round out your game and play without the puck, be reliable out there,” told the media on Sunday. He believes he has become a more complete player and is ready to take the next step.

Raphael Lavoie hammers home his first of the pre-season ???? https://t.co/tumeWmuEGV pic.twitter.com/eRtmzDUKVz — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 23, 2024

The former second-round pick got his first taste of NHL action last season, going without a point in seven games. Now, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound winger has a legitimate opportunity to make the Oilers out of camp, but staying healthy will be a critical part of that. He offers size, physicality, and scoring potential. He knows nothing is guaranteed.

“It’s all about earning it,” Lavoie said. “Even if you’ve played a few games [in the NHL], you have to prove yourself every time you come back to camp. It’s the same mindset, but now you want it even more.”

