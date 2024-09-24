Connor McDavid Looks to Put the Oilers Into the History Books

The Edmonton Oilers are a historic franchise, winning five Stanley Cups in seven years. Several superstars helped create the Oilers dynasty. Each talent leaves a mark, not just on the Oilers but on hockey history as well. The modern-day Oilers superstar, Connor McDavid, looks to push this version of the Oilers into the history books once again this season.

Oilers captain, McDavid, joined the league as a generational talent. With some of the highest expectations placed on him, McDavid has managed to live up to his title so far. He is only 18 points away from reaching 1000 career points. In only 645 NHL games, McDavid has recorded 982 points. It’s a remarkable pace as he looks to become the fifth player in NHL history to achieve this feat in under 700 games.

Furthermore, McDavid could become the third fastest in history to record 1000 career points. Currently, Mike Bossy holds that record as he achieved the milestone in just 656 games.

The Impact of McDavid’s Milestone on Oilers History

As McDavid reaches this milestone, he propels the Oilers to become the sixth franchise in NHL history with four separate 1,000-point players. Throughout Oilers history, three other players have achieved 1000 career points with the Oilers. Mark Messier with 1034 points, Jari Kurri with 1043 points, and Wayne Gretzky with a mind-bending 1669 points. All three players have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Additionally, Kurri and Messier played on every single Stanley Cup-winning Oilers roster.

Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid and Wayne Gretzky

Not only will the Oilers become the sixth franchise with four different 1,000-point scorers, but they will become the third non-original six team to achieve this feat. Slotting in with the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins as the only non-original six teams. With the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Detroit Red Wings filling out the rest of the list. Moreover, the Oilers would become the only Canadian team with four separate 1,000-point scorers.

Oilers fans have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the franchise’s 45-year history. As the past meets the present, McDavid is on the verge of a major personal milestone while also driving the Oilers back into the spotlight. Following a heartbreaking loss in the Stanley Cup Final, this new era of Oilers is determined to bring home Edmonton’s sixth Stanley Cup—their first since 1990.

Next: Why the Vancouver Canucks Will Be Exciting to Watch This Season