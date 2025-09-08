Rangers Coach Hints at Big Development Regarding Adam Fox

New York Rangers fans have plenty to be optimistic about after new head coach Mike Sullivan shared glowing remarks about star defenseman Adam Fox. Speaking recently, Sullivan stressed that Fox is capable of reaching an elite level, calling his potential “Norris Trophy caliber” and emphasizing the coaching staff’s commitment to helping him achieve it.

Adam Fox to have big year for the New York Rangers

“I think Foxy knows he’s capable of a better game,” Sullivan said. “He’s inspired with the opportunity to bring a better version of himself. Not only is that good for the Rangers, it’s also good for the U.S. team. He’s a young guy, not aging out, and we believe he can take his game to the next level.”

Fans React to Sullivan Suggesting Norris Trophy-Like Season for Fox

Fans have reacted positively to Sullivan’s comments, saying this is exactly the type of relationship Fox needs to get back to the level he was once at. Still considered a top defenseman, his status as the elite of the elite in the NHL has dropped a bit. Rangers fans haven’t liked that narrative, and many see Fox as underappreciated.

If the Rangers believe Fox can elevate his play and become a true cornerstone of the team, that is nothing but good news for a team that needs a bounce back. Many supporters have noted that if Fox performs at the level Sullivan envisions, it could be a breakthrough season not just for him individually, but for the roster as a whole.

Fox will be a key part of the Rangers maintaining their status as playoff contenders and going on a long run. And, if Fox is about to be a game-changer for Team USA, he’ll need to show he’s got that elite-level play still in him. Fox’s potential “next-level” performance is a priority for Sullivan, which is what fans want to hear.

As Sullivan said, “You don’t win the Norris Trophy if you’re not capable of it,” and fans are eager to see whether Fox can live up to the lofty expectations.

