American Hockey Legend Immortalized: Mike Modano Gets Statue

Much can be said about Mike Modano, with his 1459 games played, 557 goals, and 802 assists—making him the Dallas Stars franchise leader in almost every category. However, to most, Modano’s time in Dallas will be remembered for the Stanley Cup win in 1999. His number 9 jersey was retired in 2014, immortalizing his legacy in the Dallas Stars organization. The Stars decided that a jersey retirement wasn’t enough. They honored arguably one of the greatest American-born players of all time with a statue.

Modano, 53, joins former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki as players with statues on the plaza at American Airlines Center. “Thanks to Dirk for saving me a spot,” Modano said.

The Stars got it right on Saturday. As the face of the franchise for over two decades, his influence reshaped the hockey landscape in Texas. Modano’s dynamic style of play not only electrified fans but also elevated the game’s popularity in non-traditional markets. His leadership guided the Stars to their first Stanley Cup, and off the ice, Modano’s charisma and philanthropy endeared him to the community, further cementing his status as a beloved figure in Dallas sports history.

Stars Fans Honored Modano: Their Best Player in Franchise History

Yesterday, (March 16, 2024), the Stars organization revealed the beautiful statue of Modano in front of the American Airlines Center. In front of an amazing crowd of people cheering for the Stars icon, he was emotional while accepting the honor. This was not just for bringing the Cup back to the Lone Star State of Texas but for being one of the greatest American-born players in NHL history and undoubtedly the best to ever wear a Dallas Stars jersey.

Mike Modano Stars honored with statue

While the statue was unveiled on the ice, the Dallas Stars dominated the LA Kings, with strong performances from Wyatt Johnston and Scott Wedgewood, securing another dominant win on the night where their history was immortalized.”

