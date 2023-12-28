Kris Letang Sets NHL Record: 5 Assists in a Period, Six in 20 Minutes

In a game filled with milestones for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang might have had the most memorable one. Letang, a defenseman for the Pittsburgh Penguins, etched his name into the NHL record books with a remarkable 20 minutes of hockey. Letang’s performance against the New York Islanders saw him achieve a feat never before seen in the league’s history, scoring five assists in one period, and eventually six assists in a game.

Kris Letang had himself an unforgettable 20 minutes of hockey! ???? pic.twitter.com/jGtfL2Mdrr — NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2023

Letang’s six assists in a single game, all within a span of 19 minutes and 33 seconds, established a new milestone for defensemen. As the first defenseman in NHL history to record five points in a single period, then eventually notch his sixth, it was an incredible offensive display, breaking the previous record for the shortest span with six assists was held by Wayne Gretzky, set at 30 minutes and 17 seconds in 1980.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan expressed his admiration, emphasizing the difficulty of achieving such a feat in today’s highly competitive NHL. He noted, “That’s an unbelievable feat when you think about it.” He added, “Especially in today’s game when the parity in the league is so high. Against a good team like the Islanders, it’s not an easy thing to do. Couldn’t be happier for him, obviously he’s an elite player for us.”

Letang Was More Concerned About the Win Than the 5 Assists

Letang himself acknowledged the significance of the achievement, attributing the team’s success to offensive opportunities and effective play in the opponent’s zone. The victory against a division rival added to the importance of Letang’s historic night. It was a game that also included Evgeni Malkin taking sole possession of second-place in goals all-time among Russian skaters and the first NHL goal by Valtteri Puustinen.

The game not only showcased Letang’s individual brilliance but also contributed significantly to the team’s pursuit of a playoff spot.

