Was Signing Elias Lindholm a Mistake by the Bruins?

It is safe to say the Boston Bruins have had a rough time lately. The team has struggled on the ice and their head coach Jim Montgomery was recently fired. Is it Jim Montgomery‘s fault the Boston Bruins have performed so poorly? Some may say that the head office needs a change, but certain players seriously need to step up their game. One of those players is forward Elias Lindholm. To many, the Elias Lindholm signing was the first of many blunders by the Bruins.

Future Concerns Surround Lindholm

The famous core of the Boston Bruins has slowly left the organization. Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask, Patrice Bergeron, and David Krejci have all retired. Team captain Brad Marchand only has a year left on his contract and his future is uncertain. Lots of eyes will be on Elias Lindholm, but that may not be a good thing.

Lindholm’s future was uncertain for some time, with rumors swirling that he would sign a max extension in Calgary before potentially being traded to the Vancouver Canucks. Ultimately, it was the Boston Bruins who committed to the forward’s demand for a massive contract, locking him in until his late 30s.

Bruins Canucks Elias Lindholm

However, Lindholm’s first season in Boston has been anything but smooth. With just nine points, including two goals, in 20 games, the former 40-goal scorer has struggled to find his offensive rhythm. This lack of production is a far cry from the expectations tied to his lucrative deal.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney is likely hoping Lindholm can turn things around quickly. The team’s investment in him is significant, and they need him to regain his form if they hope to justify the long-term commitment.

Contract Commitment

The Bruins have made significant contract commitments this season. They signed Elias Lindholm to a seven-year deal, Nikita Zadorov to a six-year contract, and Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year extension. Additionally, they acquired Joonas Korpisalo in a trade with the Ottawa Senators, taking on four years of his contract.

Swayman, who was arguably the team’s MVP during the 2024 playoffs, has struggled to replicate that form this season. Korpisalo, meanwhile, has outperformed him, creating a potential goaltending dilemma.

On the blue line, Zadorov’s six-year deal has raised eyebrows. While the contract is tradable with Zadorov’s approval, committing to a third-pairing defenseman for that term isn’t ideal. Lindholm’s signing, however, stands out as the most questionable move. After losing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins sought center depth, but a seven-year deal for Lindholm appears misguided. The former 40-goal scorer has just two goals in 20 games, fueling concerns that his best days are behind him.

With underwhelming performances from their big-name signings, the Bruins find themselves in a challenging position. Unless things improve, these long-term commitments could hinder the team’s flexibility moving forward. How they navigate this situation remains to be seen.

Do you think the Elias Lindholm signing was a mistake?

Up Next: Bruins Might Attempt to Trigger Team with a Trade [Report]