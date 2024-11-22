Oilers In the Mix For Blue Jackets’ Pending UFA Defenseman

The Edmonton Oilers have been on the lookout for another defenseman since the start of the season. After trading team-favorite defenseman Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks in the off-season, Vincent Desharnais to free agency, and losing Philip Broberg to an offer sheet by the St. Louis Blues, it is clear that their blue line has taken a hit both on the ice and off the ice.

According to a report from The Fourth Period, the Oilers have been “poking around” for potential options. David Savard and Marcus Pettersson have been linked to Edmonton in the rumors mill. Additionally, a separate report from the same outlet suggests that the Columbus Blue Jackets are “willing to take calls” regarding defenseman Ivan Provorov.

The Oilers are at risk defensively because of their inconsistent defense. Their lack of depth on the back end has been a problem, even if they have one of the league’s most effective offenses. Provorov is the kind of player who could assist in solidifying their blue line because he is a left-shot defenseman with a strong two-way game.

Provorov has been a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ blue line for the last two seasons. He is known for his ability to play offensively and log a lot of minutes. He is averaging 22:29 per game for the Blue Jackets this season, which would put him third on the team in time on ice behind Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm.

He also may provide Edmonton’s blue line with more of a physical presence. He will be a target for the Oilers, who want to turn around their season and attempt to win a Stanley Cup.

Ivan Provorov might be a trade option for the Edmonton Oilers

Would Provorov Help the Oilers?

Provorov’s acquisition would increase the Oilers’ defensive depth and add more balance to a team already stacked with elite offensive players, especially considering their present defensive issues.

The asking price for Provorov may be a bit higher than the Oilers are willing to offer. However, they are in need of defensive help, which means they will need to pay a higher price to acquire skillful players.

Next: Darnell Nurse Details Why Dirty Nature of Reaves’ Hit Was “Obvious”