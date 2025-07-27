Viral Sidney Crosby Maple Leafs Image Sparks Fan Frenzy

A viral jersey-swap photo of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform sent NHL fans into a frenzy this week, reigniting trade speculation and drawing strong reactions across social media.

What’s your first reaction to something as absurd as Sidney Crosby in a Leafs jersey? ?⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jagb8ONZIP — BarDown (@BarDown) July 25, 2025

To be clear, there has never been a link connecting Crosby to the Maple Leafs. Most of the trade speculation has the Penguins’ captain going to either the Colorado Avalanche or the Montreal Canadiens. That said, seeing Crosby in a Maple Leafs sweater stirs up some wild emotions in hockey fans.

The image, shared by BarDown on X, was clearly an offseason edit—but that didn’t stop fans from commenting. With the Penguins facing questions about a possible rebuild and Crosby entering his 21st NHL season, some wonder if the future Hall of Famer could finish his career elsewhere. In Toronto? After the team lost Mitch Marner? Say it isn’t so.

Crosby, 37, would be a great fit for the Maple Leafs. After another strong season that included 33 goals and 91 points, the Leafs are looking for a high-end star to replace Marner’s production. Toronto is well set down the middle (Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Nicolas Roy, and Scott Laughton) but they would gladly move someone if Crosby entertained the idea of joining their roster.

Fans React to the Idea of Crosby In Toronto

The jersey edit sparked a wide range of reactions from fans—especially Leafs supporters. “A legend going to the hockey mecca. Makes sense to me,” wrote one commenter. Another wrote, “I’m a Leafs fan. I can’t even get used to this. He’s a Penguin for life.”

Crosby Penguins Maple Leafs

“This is one of few reasons why people hate us Leaf fans,” one user laughed. “Crosby in a Leafs jersey be fr ?? would be going to Montreal or the Avs if he ever leaves the Pens.”

Others were less amused: “Yuck,” one person replied. Another fan joked, “Still won’t make it past the 1st round,” referencing the Leafs’ playoff struggles.

Despite the buzz, there’s no indication Crosby is leaving Pittsburgh anytime soon. But as one fan noted: “Never say never. Sidney’s on the back end of his career, and Wayne Gretzky was a St. Louis Blue at one point.”

Next: Rossi Extension, McDavid Contract Timeline, and More NHL Weekend Rumors

