Calgary Flames
Rossi Extension, McDavid Contract Timeline, and More NHL Weekend Rumors
NHL rumors: Insiders on Marco Rossi’s contract talks, Connor McDavid’s expected extension timeline, and a potential Nazem Kadri trade.
In this weekend’s NHL rumors and rumblings, there are several key storylines still unresolved. Among them areMarco Rossi’s contract status, Connor McDavid’s extension in Edmonton, and ongoing speculation around Nazem Kadri in Calgary.
Marco Rossi’s Future in Minnesota
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli (via Bleacher Report on July 22), an offer sheet for Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi is unlikely. “I don’t think anyone would be willing to step up and pay; I don’t think they could present any number that would scare off the Wild,” Seravalli noted, indicating that Minnesota remains in full control of Rossi’s restricted free agency.
As it pertains to a possible extension, Seravalli suggested that Rossi will be aiming for a contract closer to Matt Boldy‘s seven-year, $49 million deal. The Wild don’t want to go that high. Seravalli notes, “They have the leverage.”
The Wild haven’t done much in free agency, but that could change soon. “Look for the Wild to be a really aggressive team moving forward.”
McDavid Extension Watch
Talks between the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid’s camp remain tightly under wraps, but some timelines are starting to emerge. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug suggested at the start of the month that late July or early August could be the window for an extension announcement. He expected it would be in the four-year range.
Jason Gregor recently added that there’s no concern that McDavid won’t re-sign. “The term should be the conversation,” he added, alluding to the likely focus being on contract length.
Edmonton GM Stan Bowman, meanwhile, appears content with the team’s current direction, though John Shannon pointed out that the goaltending situation could still use clarity.
Flames Not Shopping Kadri
Trade talk doesn’t stop when it comes to Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri. There are reasons teams would be looking at him, but multiple insiders report that Calgary isn’t actively looking to move him.
“They’re not interested in moving him,” said Seravalli, while David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added that moving Kadri “doesn’t make a whole lot of sense unless it’s a hockey trade.” The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens were the two most frequently mentioned teams linked to Kadri. Both teams would need to move money around to make it work.
