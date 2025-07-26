Leafs, Canadiens, and 3 New Suitors Emerge in Nazem Kadri Trade Rumors

Despite the Flames saying he’s happy where he is, Nazem Kadri remains a fixture in the NHL trade rumor mill. Early trade speculation focused heavily on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, but new teams are now reportedly in the mix.

According to Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon, Kadri is also drawing interest from the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, and Colorado Avalanche.

While a return to Toronto or Colorado — both of Kadri’s former teams — would certainly make headlines, neither club is currently equipped to handle his $7 million cap hit without significant financial maneuvering. Even if the Calgary Flames retained salary, both teams lack the assets to entice a deal.

The Devils and Hurricanes could make the money work, however.

New Jersey has around $6.1 million in cap space. If a roster player is sent back to Calgary, the salary cap is not an issue, beyond potentially hampering other business the Devils want to do — namely a contract extension for Luke Hughes.

Carolina is firmly in win-now mode, and general manager Don Waddell has shown a willingness to make bold moves. The team has over $10.6 million in cap space and they continue to look for scoring. Kadri’s gritty, two-way game could complement the Hurricanes’ high-powered roster if he agrees to waive his no-movement clause.

The Montreal Canadiens remain an ideal option. They lack cap space now, but moving Carey Price’s contract to LTIR and moving back salary in the Kadri trade gets them where they need to be. The Canadiens are looking for a second-line center, and they have a roster full of good contracts.

Will the Flames Move Him If They Get a Good Offer?

Kadri, 35, still has four years remaining on his deal and is coming off a strong offensive season with Calgary. While the Flames aren’t actively shopping him, they’re open to a move if the right offer — and the right destination — comes along.

With the trade market for centers thin this summer, expect interest in Kadri to remain high, especially from clubs like the Devils and Hurricanes that are aggressively pursuing roster upgrades.

