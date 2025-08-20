Victor Olofsson Signs One-Year Value Deal with Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are signing forward Victor Olofsson to a one-year deal, per sources. PuckPedia was the first to break the news, and Cam Robinson later confirmed, even though the organization has not yet officially announced the deal.

His salary will likely come in around the $1.5 million range.

Olofsson is signing a one-year deal for the second straight season after rebounding with the Vegas Golden Knights. He scored 15 goals and 29 points in 56 games. Once a key secondary scorer in Buffalo, he now joins Colorado, where the Avalanche’s injury woes could give him more playing time and a chance to regain consistency.

Avalanche Sign Victor Olofsson

This is going to be viewed as a smart, cost-effective gamble by the Avs, and many are surprised there wasn’t a better deal out there for Olofsson to sign. It seems evident that he potentially turned down other offers, wanting to play for a contender and took less to do so.

I wrote over at The Hockey News that Olofsson was a potential PTO candidate if he wasn’t signed. In the piece, I noted, “Why he doesn’t have a contract offer yet is somewhat baffling. If he doesn’t get a PTO, the hint here is that 32 NHL teams must know something the public doesn’t.”

I added, “His scoring ability and power-play proficiency make him a strong candidate to contribute. The biggest downside is that after he recorded three 40-point seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, his production dropped to 15 points in 51 games before he joined Vegas and hasn’t fully bounced back.”

Still, at anything under $2 million, Olofsson is a value signing.

